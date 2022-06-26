Century-old sewage pipe breaks in central Wellington

Wellington Water was told of the broken sewage pipe at 6am on Sunday (File photo).

A century-old sewage pipe has broken beneath a central Wellington street.

Wellington Water on Sunday confirmed that a 300mm wastewater rising main outside the central library on Victoria St ruptured before 6am on Sunday.

“Crews are currently onsite determining the extent of the fault and have diverted the flow via pumping and re-direction of valves,” an unnamed Wellington Water spokesperson said in a statement.

”At this stage, there was an initial discharge from the rupture which has been cleaned up and all outlets along the harbour are now being monitored from the identified sites.”





The pipe was about 100 years old, the statement said.

Traffic management was in place while the pipe was fixed.