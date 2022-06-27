The Wellington mayoralty is now a five-horse race. Will Andy Foster make it six?

Mayoral candidate and Labour MP Paul Eagle says he will hit the ground running if he's successful in his bid to become Wellington's mayor in this year's council elections.

Wellington Mayor Andy Foster continues to play coy about his plans to run again for the capital’s job, after former deputy mayor and current Rongotai MP Paul Eagle on Monday confirmed he was entering the race.

Separately, independent Ellen Blake on Monday announced she was running for mayor in the October local body elections. She also planned to contest the Pukehīnau Lambton ward.

But the incumbent wouldn’t be drawn.

"I'm not answering that one,” Foster said on Monday when asked directly if he planned to run for a second term. He also refused to say when he planned to make his intentions known.

Blake and Eagle join the Green Party’s Tory Whanau, independent Ray Chung and Significant Natural Areas opponent Dr Barbara McKenzie in the mayoral race.

Foster, however, took a swipe at Eagle – his former council colleague. Foster said his rival struggled with credibility, noting that Eagle had been "Labour forever" and would go back to being a Labour MP if he failed to win election, but was standing as an independent.

Foster believed Labour wanted Eagle to run as an independent as it would be easier to “spin” if he lost.

Whanau, following Eagle’s announcement on Monday, said it was “exciting to finally have a contender”. ”I’m looking forward to robust discussions,” she said.

Blake said transport, protecting unique natural places and making sure there are quality places for everyone to live.

Housing was not an “either-or” and Wellington could cope with population pressures while still building quality homes with proper outdoors areas, she said.

“We need local solutions for global issues like biodiversity loss and climate change as well as creating quality affordable housing and places for everyone,” she said.

“This means, firstly priority for public transport through more bus lanes and better walking connections. Secondly, a focus on quality in housing for both renters and owners. And thirdly, more support to improve our green and blue spaces.”

Blake is the Wellington coordinator of Living Streets Aotearoa, and a member of the Growing Places Charitable Trust, the Mount Victoria Bush Regeneration Group, the Wellington Women’s House, and the Mount Victoria Residents Association.