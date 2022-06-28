Mode shift: Wellington mayoral hopefuls on transport

Mode Shift: Wellington's conscious commuters talk about why they bike and scoot to and around the capital.

As part of our ongoing Mode Shift series, we asked those lining up to be Wellington’s Mayor what they would do, if they won, to address key transport issues in the capital. Mayor Andy Foster has been included, even if he is yet to confirm if he will run.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Tory Whanau is running for Wellington Mayor under the Green Party.

Tory Whanau, Greens candidate

What can be done to make public transport more effective?

I’m very big on things like light rail, more buses, more electric buses, and more bus lanes. Car share electric car schemes like Mevo should be encouraged to expand. Light rail - ideally based on options three and four (Both light rail from the railway station to Island Bay) of the Let’s Get Wellington Moving plan should go ahead and, in the long term, the light rail system should expand.

Should half-price fares be permanent?

Yes, I’m very supportive of making it permanent. If I am Mayor I will work with the regional council and government to make fares at certain times, such as off-peak, free.

How would you attract more bus drivers?

Advocate for more pay. When you look at what they do, it is a tough job. They faced a lot of abuse during the pandemic.

What is your position on the Newtown to city cycleway?

I’m supportive of cycleways but they need to be done right – and this wasn’t. Businesses along the route either felt they were not consulted with or their thoughts were ignored and I’m not sure that is the way. There needed to be more consultation. I’m more in favour of dedicated cycleways rather than piecemeal ones.

Do escooters need regulation?

I don’t think so - I’m a big user but some riders need to take a bit more caution.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Mayor Andy Foster is yet to confirm whether he will seek as second term.

Andy Foster, current mayor

What can be done to make public transport more effective?

The interrelationship between transport and urban planning is important. We need people living near public transport and services. Cycle and pedestrian ways need to be safe and convenient, and roading needs to service private vehicles and freight into the city and through it.

Should half-price fares be permanent?

Obviously, the cheaper, the more people are attracted to it. If they can continue on with half price fares, then good.

How would you attract more bus drivers?

Pay and conditions are part of the discussion. The regional council needs to continue working with Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency on this. The city council will show support.

What is your position on the Newtown to city cycleway?

The cycleway is part of a bus lane. This corridor is going to change and it is part of the mass transport route on all the Let’s Get Wellington Moving options. If we are going to move more people with lower carbon and intensify housing, this route will need to change. Council officers have acknowledged they haven’t adequately consulted.

Do escooters need regulation?

We had a lot of talk about scooters a few years back but I haven’t heard any concerns in the last two years. I don’t think we need further regulations.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Ray Chung has thrown his hat in the ring.

Ray Chung, independent

What can be done to make public transport more effective?

I live in Broadmeadows and I find the bus service good except for cancellations. Notifications don’t come on the app and they don’t tell you until you get to the bus stop. I have looked at both sides of the light rail versus rapid bus debate and I’m tending towards rapid bus. We live in a quake zone and buses don’t need rails to run.

Should half-price bus fares be permanent?

My basic platform is stopping wasted money. Half price fares are good for people travelling by bus but everyone else, who doesn’t use a bus, pays for it.We need to see some empirical data to see how successful the trial has been. If it is just a 10% increase, we should not continue. If it is higher - say 40% - it is worth considering.

How would you attract more bus drivers?

I talk to bus drivers and the big gripes they have are split shifts and a lack of toilets at terminuses. I would fix those.

What is your position on the Newtown to city cycleway?

I think the city council was too dictatorial – they didn’t discuss it with people. I have been up to the cycleway and it is difficult to understand. It is too confusing. They could fix the issue at Kent and Cambridge terraces by having a bike lane down the centre gardens.

Do escooters need regulation?

I don’t like too much regulation so I don’t think so.

Mary Hutchinson Wellington Mayoral candidate Ellen Blake.

Ellen Blake, independent

What can be done to make public transport more effective?

Walking and public transport are the best ways to get people around and Wellington is already very strong on this. Mass public transport in Let’s Get Wellington Moving is good but it only deals with certain parts of Wellington. We have got all these disconnected transport bits and we need to make them work together.

Should half-price fares be permanent?

Half-price fares have been the bomb - everyone loves them, so yes, I think it is really good. The success of the Gold Card shows how much that increased public transport use. Children should also travel free.

How would you attract more bus drivers?

I think we should pay them properly - that is the big thing. It can be quite a stressful and responsible job. We can also make travel around the city easier by giving them bus priority.

What is your position on the Newtown to city cycleway?

Bike lanes are part of my plan to make it easier to travel in the most sustainable way and bike lanes are part of that but it needs to be part of a complete streets solution that works for all modes. I don’t think

Do escooters need regulation?

Yes. They would be fine on the road. They can mix it with all the other vehicle users with safer speeds.

Jericho Rock-Archer/Stuff Paul Eagle did not answer specific questions and texted a statement instead.

Paul Eagle did not respond to specific questions and instead sent a text message: “I'll be addressing these issues in my campaign. I’m also awaiting the government announcement on LGWM. I’m supportive of all modes of transport and giving people choices to move safely and seamlessly around the city and suburbs.”

Candidate Barbara McKenzie was approached for comment but has also not responded.