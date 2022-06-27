Legality of Wellington mayoral candidate Paul Eagle's billboard questioned

A digital billboard advertising Paul Eagle's mayoral bid lights up the corner of Brandon St and Customhouse Quay, sparking confusion online as people claim it is in breach of election timing rules.

Wellington mayoral candidate Paul Eagle’s billboard is being investigated for potentially breaching election rules on the first day of his campaign, after social media users claimed it fell outside the permitted timing window for election signage.

The digital billboard advertising his mayoral bid lit up the corner of Brandon St and Customhouse Quay on Monday – the day he announced his campaign.

However, Eagle said the advice he received was that commercial billboards of this kind were consistent with the rules. “I am seeking an additional legal opinion on this matter,” he said on Monday evening.

STUFF Mayoral candidate and Labour MP Paul Eagle says he will hit the ground running if he's successful in his bid to become Wellington's mayor in this year's council elections.

Lawyer Graeme Edgeler agreed the sign was not in breach of election rules, as the billboard was a commercial one.

READ MORE:

* Former Hamilton City Council staffer alleges election spend rort

* Cops called on pensioner but Wellington not alone in local body nastiness

* Hamilton mayoral sign prompts sharp words



The council website states signage on private land must only be displayed between August 27 and October 8 – but Edgeler said this only applied to temporary corflute signage.

Jericho Rock-Archer/Stuff Paul Eagle announced his mayoral campaign on Monday.

In a tweet, Edgeler explained: “Certain advertising types (eg signs on people's lawns) are easier during that period (you don't need to get RMA permission, etc), but commercial advertising space can be used at any time.”

Wellington City Council spokesperson Richard McLean confirmed the council was investigating the sign.