Wellington Airport versus local residents stoush settled out of court

A disagreement between Wellington Airport and a local residents’ group, Guardians of the Bays, has been settled out of court. (File photo)

A stoush between a local residents’ group and Wellington Airport over its expansion plan has been settled out of court.

The group known as Guardians of the Bays lodged an appeal against a decision, made in September, to allow Wellington International Airport to expand to the east.

The appeal was settled after after four days of mediation, with the airport agreeing to a long list of improvements and compromises.

This including more community consultation and council oversight of its plans, and the publication of noise information on its website, and continuation of a scheme to better insulate nearby homes against airport noise.

READ MORE:

* Protesters call on Wellington City Council to publicly oppose airport expansion

* Wellington City Council votes to keep ownership of international airport

* Residents plan to appeal decision enabling Wellington airport's expansion



A key concerns of the group was the expansion’s impact on the climate. The settlement requires the airport to report on embodied carbon emissions – those caused by or contained within building materials – in the construction process, and create a Community and Environment Fund for the benefit of the neighbourhood.

Guardians of the Bays co-chair Yvonne Weeber said the group was pleased with the outcome. “It was always going to be a hard thing to fight in court.”

Jericho Rock-Archer/Stuff Wellington Airport has agreed to more community consultation of its expansion plans.

All the money raised had been spent on legal experts – a court battle would have been even more expensive.

“We’d also like to get like-minded residents on the [airport’s] noise committee,” Weeber said. They would also be looking carefully at the mayoral candidates, as the mayor normally took a seat on the airport’s board. “We want them to be looking at the risks to the climate and the community.”

Airport chief executive Matt Clarke said he was pleased to have reached a compromise that would “deliver real benefits for our local community”.

“We take our responsibilities to our neighbours and the environment very seriously, and this agreement reflects that,” he said.

The decision to allow its expansion – known as a Notice of Requirement – was made last year, but Clarke said there were “no immediate plans to begin construction work”. Rather, it gave them space to cater for Wellington’s population growth and new, low-emissions aircraft.

Kate Green/Stuff Yvonne Weeber, co-chair of Guardians of the Bays, says they achieved some good things in their settlement, including a community reset meeting with the airport.

Other terms of the settlement require airport staff to attend a “relationship reset meeting” with the community, including Guardians of the Bays and Strathmore Park Residents Association members, in the next three months.

The airport must also request that Greater Wellington Regional Council undertakes and publishes on its website additional air quality monitoring data from the airport site.