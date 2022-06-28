Wellington mayoral hopeful Paul Eagle says he won't be removing billboards early

Mayoral hopeful Paul Eagle says he won’t be removing his billboard ads, despite being asked to by council. (File photo)

Wellington mayoral candidate Paul Eagle says he won’t be removing his election signage from digital billboards around the city, despite being asked to by the council.

Eagle says he will be sticking to his original plan of removing the signs this weekend.

The signs caused confusion online on Monday, after Twitter users questioned their legality, as they were on display outside of the permitted election advertising period. According to the council website

Wellington City electoral officer Warwick Lampp said he had asked Eagle to remove the ads until the formal election hoarding period beginning on August 27, but Eagle maintains he is within his rights.

“The legal advice I have received confirms that the use of commercial billboards of this kind is entirely lawful," he said in a statement.

“As of today, I have not received any information that contradicts the opinion I have received, nor supports the proposition that Wellington City Council’s appointed Electoral Officer has the right to require any people challenging for the mayoralty not to do what I, and others, have done."

Jericho Rock-Archer/Stuff

“Other local body candidates have done the same thing prior to the formal election campaign period starting on August 27.”

The council’s long-standing election hoarding policy allowed candidates to post advertising signs for six weeks prior to any election, Lampp said – this year, between August 27 and October 7, the day before the election.

Lampp said the policy is designed to create a level playing field for candidates and has been generally respected for many years.

The council website says signage on private land must be displayed only between August 27 and October 8 – but lawyer Graeme Edgeler says this applies to only temporary corflute signage.

“I am entirely confident that these are lawful,” lawyer Graeme Edgeler said. “As long as this is a commercial billboard space – and Paul has said it is, and it clearly looks to be one in the picture.”