Wellington mayoral candidate's bold plan to pedestrianise Cuba St
Tory Whanau has pledged to plant one million native trees and pedestrianise almost all of Cuba St if she is elected Wellington’s mayor in the upcoming local body elections.
Whanau, a Green-backed independent candidate, announced her full policies in an event at Prefab Hall in Wellington on Thursday in a campaign she hopes will see her overcome two big-name contenders.
Incumbent Andy Foster, who has been on council since 1992, is expected to announce he is running again, but has remained coy about his intentions, while Paul Eagle, who left after seven years on council to become the MP for Rongotai, bounced back into local politics this week with plans to run.
Lesser-known candidates Ray Chung, Barbara McKenzie and Ellen Blake have all confirmed they will be making a play for the job.
Whanau said her top priority, should she win the job, was to fix Wellington’s problem-plagued three waters – storm, drinking, and waste. Her nature policy includes a plan to plant one million native trees in the Wellington region in the next decade and the establishment of nurseries to help. She pledged to pedestrianise Cuba St from Wakefield St at the north to Karo Dr at the south.
There is a policy to “daylight” streams that are now part of the underground storm water system, and to introduce bonuses to developers who build with the likes of rooftop gardens, green walls or water recycling initiatives.
She supported the Government’s preferred option for Let’s Get Wellington Moving – light rail from the city to Island Bay and a second tunnel through Mt Victoria – but wanted light rail expanded. “Safe cycling and more buses are wonderful,” she said. She has previously talked of how making the city safe – a thorny issue for the current council – will be a priority.
Whanau, with whakapapa to Pakakohi, was born and raised in Cannons Creek, then Taranaki, before returning to Wellington for university and a career in the financial sector, before joining the Green Party behind the scenes. She admitted people saw her as a “raging liberal”, but insisted she was “pragmatic” and able to bridge the political divide.
Should she win, she will inherit a city where debt and rates are high, the pipes are breaking after years of neglect, and division in the council is as bad as it has been in memory.
“I’m driven enough to get us out of the mess,” she said.
At the policy launch on Thursday, co-leader of the Green Party Marama Davidson preceded Whanau’s own speech, saying Wellington “deserved” her leadership and fresh values. “Tory is boss,” she said to applause. “She is way overqualified for this job.” She described Whanau as “staunch” and as someone who could bring back the “cool” factor to both Wellington and local politics.
“You can clap if you want,” Whanau later said after the announcement of her policies to a crowd of at least 100.
Tory Whanau’s full policies:
- Light rail from the central station to the hospital then on to Island Bay as the first phase of delivering Let’s Get Wellington Moving.
- Better community engagement.
- Enable delivery of over 20,000 homes along this corridor, to be a mixture of social housing and affordable housing.
- Daylight the Waitangi Stream and create new riverside parks and playgrounds, with pedestrian and cycling connections.
- Create more green space in our urban areas.
- Accelerate the redevelopment of Wellington’s laneways and pedestrianise Cuba St.
- Roll out a programme to plant a million new native trees and shrubs in Wellington over the next decade.
- Restore natural beauty and habitat to our city by daylighting streams.
- Trial the use of Low Traffic Neighbourhoods in our suburban areas.
- Development bonuses through the district plan to incentivise better housing.
- Support safety through better street design including emergency call boxes throughout the central city, and transforming back alleys into vibrant laneways.
- Fund community organisations dedicated to reducing alcohol and drug harm, alongside those providing mental health services.
- Support community organisations to establish safe supervised environments for drug testing and use, to reduce the risk of accidental overdoses. Drug testing locations will also be funded to provide medicine that prevents opioid overdose, ensuring this is freely available within Wellington.
- Provide funding and training for community safety ambassadors.
- More bus priority lanes.
- Accelerate a comprehensive connected bike network.
- Trial community storage facilities for bikes.
- Champion lightrail from the railway station through an urban revitalisation corridor from the waterfront to the hospital and then to Island Bay.
- Maintain momentum on existing work to reduce speeds near schools, provide better pedestrian connections, and improve the accessibility of our streets.
- Advocate for free public transport.
- Roll out a comprehensive network of EV fast chargers through the city.
- Promote redevelopment that creates vibrant streets and communities by adopting the alternatives standards endorsed by the Coalition for More Homes.
- Provide more mixed use zoning.
- Seek out opportunities to partner with Kainga Ora on housing redevelopments
- Ensure that council housing tenants have warm dry affordable homes.