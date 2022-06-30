Wellington mayoral candidate's bold plan to pedestrianise Cuba St

Former Green Party chief of staff Tory Whanau is running for Mayor of Wellington (Video first published in November, when she announced she was running).

Tory Whanau has pledged to plant one million native trees and pedestrianise almost all of Cuba St if she is elected Wellington’s mayor in the upcoming local body elections.

Whanau, a Green-backed independent candidate, announced her full policies in an event at Prefab Hall in Wellington on Thursday in a campaign she hopes will see her overcome two big-name contenders.

Incumbent Andy Foster, who has been on council since 1992, is expected to announce he is running again, but has remained coy about his intentions, while Paul Eagle, who left after seven years on council to become the MP for Rongotai, bounced back into local politics this week with plans to run.

Lesser-known candidates Ray Chung, Barbara McKenzie and Ellen Blake have all confirmed they will be making a play for the job.

READ MORE:

* Wellington mayor Andy Foster canvassing allies ahead of announcing run for second term

* Ray Chung wants to bring business sense to Wellington's mayoralty

* 'Hurry up and make a call': Wellington mayoral candidates urged to step forward



KEVIN STENT/Stuff Tory Whanau at the official launch of her Wellington mayoralty bid, Prefab Hall.

Whanau said her top priority, should she win the job, was to fix Wellington’s problem-plagued three waters – storm, drinking, and waste. Her nature policy includes a plan to plant one million native trees in the Wellington region in the next decade and the establishment of nurseries to help. She pledged to pedestrianise Cuba St from Wakefield St at the north to Karo Dr at the south.

There is a policy to “daylight” streams that are now part of the underground storm water system, and to introduce bonuses to developers who build with the likes of rooftop gardens, green walls or water recycling initiatives.

She supported the Government’s preferred option for Let’s Get Wellington Moving – light rail from the city to Island Bay and a second tunnel through Mt Victoria – but wanted light rail expanded. “Safe cycling and more buses are wonderful,” she said. She has previously talked of how making the city safe – a thorny issue for the current council – will be a priority.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Whanau was supported at her policy launch on Thursday by Green MPs Marama Davidson and Golriz Ghahraman.

Whanau, with whakapapa to Pakakohi, was born and raised in Cannons Creek, then Taranaki, before returning to Wellington for university and a career in the financial sector, before joining the Green Party behind the scenes. She admitted people saw her as a “raging liberal”, but insisted she was “pragmatic” and able to bridge the political divide.

Should she win, she will inherit a city where debt and rates are high, the pipes are breaking after years of neglect, and division in the council is as bad as it has been in memory.

“I’m driven enough to get us out of the mess,” she said.

At the policy launch on Thursday, co-leader of the Green Party Marama Davidson preceded Whanau’s own speech, saying Wellington “deserved” her leadership and fresh values. “Tory is boss,” she said to applause. “She is way overqualified for this job.” She described Whanau as “staunch” and as someone who could bring back the “cool” factor to both Wellington and local politics.

“You can clap if you want,” Whanau later said after the announcement of her policies to a crowd of at least 100.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Andy Foster and Paul Eagle “are not the right people” to be leading Wellington, says mayoral candidate Tory Whanau.

Tory Whanau’s full policies: