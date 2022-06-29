Let's Get Wellington Moving: Top takes on Wellington's light rail decision

Transport Minister Michael Wood reveals the Government's preferred Let's Get Wellington Moving option, which includes both light rail and a second Mt Victoria tunnel.

If there’s one thing Wellingtonians can agree on, it’s that it is nice to see some progress in the plan to get the capital moving.

The Let’s Get Wellington Moving programme that will shape the future of the city's transport system has been in the works for the better part of a decade, and on Wednesday morning, the Government announced its preferred option – light rail from the city to Island Bay, and a new tunnel through Mt Victoria.

The project put four options on the table last year, different combinations of roadworks, tunnels, bus routes and mass rapid transit – namely, light rail or buses– criss-crossing the city, and thousands of Wellingtonians gave feedback.

What do the decision makers and experts make of the latest announcement?

Ministers Michael Wood and Grant Robertson announce the preferred plan option for Let's Get Wellington Moving.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Mayor Andy Foster called it a “massive” day for the capital.(File photo)

Wellington mayor Andy Foster applauded the announcement as a “massive” day for the capital. The council will be making its own decision about the plan next week.

“Committing to a second tunnel and a clear plan for sorting out transport around the Basin Reserve are important, long-awaited stakes in the ground,” Foster said.

“Important too is signalling of further detailed investigations into urban development assumptions along the confirmed [mass rapid transit] route. Whether the ultimate choice is bus or rail-based will depend on the levels of urban development expected along the corridor.”

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Regional council chairperson Daran Ponter said the next piece in the jigsaw would be their counterparts, the city council, confirming housing intensification along the transit routes. (File photo)

Greater Wellington Regional Council chairperson Daran Ponter said it “gives confidence for a Mass Rapid Transport future for Wellington, and paves the way for dedicated public transport corridors and a connection to the wider Metlink network, which will be fantastic news for existing and future public transport users and the environment”.

The announcement had “real benefits for all transport modes”.

“The next big piece of the jigsaw is WCC [Wellington City Council] confirmation of the extent of housing intensification in these two corridors.

“This will determine whether we land in a light rail transit or a bus rapid transit system for public transport.”

Ross Giblin/Stuff Regional councillor Thomas Nash says it was encouraging to hear ministers supporting light rail. (File photo)

Regional councillor Thomas Nash said light rail was the right option to future-proof the city for population growth as the climate warmed.

It was “very encouraging to hear ministers set out the basic principle of a north-south light rail corridor facilitating a major uplift in housing, including much-needed public housing”.

However, there remained some questions about the climate credentials and usefulness of the tunnels in the Government’s preferred option announcement. “If costs do increase then it would be reasonable to take a close look at good workable alternatives to those expensive tunnels.”

Ralph Chapman/Stuff Dr Ralph Chapman, associate professor of environmental studies at Victoria University of Wellington, says densification along the light rail route will reduce emissions later on. (File photo)

Dr Ralph Chapman, associate professor of environmental studies at Victoria University, said the Government had chosen an option which involved more embedded carbon in the construction – namely in the tunnels – and brought $1.7b more in costs than option 4, the best option in terms of emissions.

“The announcement puts its money on more housing development along option one’s route,” he said.

“If [the city council] succeed with this very active strategy [or housing densification], which really does boost housing along these corridors, it will save carbon emissions later on.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff National MP Nicola Willis says, as low-emissions cars are in our future, we shouldn’t be ruling them out of the future of Wellington’s transport system. (File photo)

National MP Nicola Willis said this felt like “groundhog day”. It was hard to get excited, because as yet there was business case, no funding agreement, and no plan to start construction until 2028.

“Yet again we’re seeing another announcement, another promise of transformation, more platitudes of improving public transport,” she said.

Her view was that bus rapid transit would have been a better choice than light rail – it was more affordable, more seismically resilient (light rail requires tracks which could easily bend and buckle) and more flexible in its route.

Willis has been a long-time supporter of a second Mt Victoria tunnel. “I’ve always said that one of the key reasons for doing that is to enable better walking, cycling and public transport connections.” It was unclear, at this stage, what would happen to the existing bus tunnel.

“We shouldn't have an approach that says anything with cars is bad, because low-emissions cars are part of our future.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Green MP Julie Anne Genter says changes to the Basin layout will have a tiny effect on travel times, and it isn’t worth the money or emissions. (File photo)

Green Party transport spokesperson Julie Anne Genter said her party needed a guarantee the Government would complete light rail and improve walking, cycling, and bus journeys before digging new high-cost, high-carbon tunnels.

Changes to the Basin layout would have “a tiny effect on travel times for car drivers”. Official LGWM modelling shows that it saves about a minute and a half off a trip from Johnsonville to the Airport at peak time compared with no change at the Basin.

“The reason for this is that the congestion just moves along to the next set of lights, the next bottleneck. Increasing capacity for cars will not make it easier to get around Wellington. It will simply move the congestion to another part of the city.”

Ross Giblin Former mayor Celia Wade-Brown says “let’s make sure it happens” – we don’t want to still be debating it in 2030. (File photo)

Former Wellington mayor Celia Wade-Brown said she was “delighted to see light rail in Wellington back on track together with solid investment into walking and cycling”.

“Let's make sure it happens, and we're not just still talking about boosting public transport in 2030.”

City councillor Iona Pannett said it was great to see the transport agency had “understood the close links between transport and urban development” in its decision to put a transit route through an area ripe for densification – although this needed to be done “carefully”, keeping in mind the area’s heritage value.

Monique Ford/Stuff City councillor Iona Pannett says there should be no more provision for private vehicles – the focus should be on public transport. (File photo)

She said there should be no more routes for private cars through Mt Victoria. The second Mt Victoria tunnel, according to the Government’s preferred option, would have four lanes – two for public transport and two for private cars – with the old tunnel converted into a walking and cycling route.

In order to reduce transport emissions, she said habits needed to change. Children could carpool to sport on the weekends, people working from home if they can and want. Cars should be like chocolate, she said – a treat. All of this needed to supported by infrastructure and social change.

This needed to progress irrespective of who was in Government – there needed to be a cross-party commitment to see this through.