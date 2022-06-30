Why Wellington's transit plans are heading south when the growth is north

Transport Minister Michael Wood reveals the Government's preferred Let's Get Wellington Moving option, which includes both light rail and a second Mt Victoria tunnel.

Let’s Get Wellington Moving plots for a future where population has boomed in a city with finite space.

While intensification and expansion upwards is on the agenda, so too is the prospect of Wellington’s boundary expanding as new suburbs pop up to the north.

Why is it, then, that the Let’s Get Wellington Moving plans have little planning for population growth to the north. Why is the main focus on southern and eastern suburbs?

Much of it comes down to the programme’s simplest aims: to get people out of their cars and into other forms of transport, and to limit emissions.

Bridget Doran, a transport researcher at MR Cagney, said intensification was one of the best ways to hit Emissions Reduction Plan targets and it helped get people out of their vehicles.

“The more dense the land use, the easier it is for more people to access what they need locally. More people means more shops and services, and density means people can walk and bike to those places.

“And density obviously makes public transport more efficient because ... compact urban form makes bus trips more direct, and so routes can more reliable and frequent too.”

Let’s Get Wellington Moving is set to narrow its focus after the Government selected its preferred option for mass rapid transit, a light rail service running from the city south to Island Bay.

Supplied Light rail is the preferred option for Government, running from the city to Island Bay, via the hospital.

A new Mt Victoria Tunnel will also improve bus access to the eastern suburbs.

The planning doesn’t specifically look at access to new suburbs that may pop up, such as Upper Stebbings Valley and Glenside West, 260 hectares of rural land between Wellington's Churton Park and Tawa that could be turned into 800 houses.

Doran said Wellington spreading outward wouldn't be good for emissions, or possible rapid transit.

“Sprawling suburbs make for loopy, inefficient bus routes that aren't great for anyone,” she said.

“Our Emissions Reduction Plan aims to reduce vehicle travel by 20% by 2035. Realistically that means we need even greater reductions in cities like Wellington, because it's hard to reduce travel that much in provincial communities.

“That’s why transport planners talk a lot about housing density. It makes communities where the most efficient, climate friendly transport modes are also the natural choice for people.”

Doran said people could not be forced into cycling or taking the bus, but if it was the easiest, safest and most comfortable choice, people would flood to it.

Julie Anne Genter, the Green Party transport spokesperson, echoed those sentiments.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Green Party MP Julie Anne Genter, riding here with her family, says intensification is vital to hit climate commitments.

“More housing and diverse land use means people have less distance to travel, which is a key factor in reducing both emissions and cost of transport for households,” she said.

“The new concept of '15-minute city’ is all about sustainable urban development – that means people can access everything, or almost everything, within 15 minutes of active or public transport.

“Providing more housing in the existing urban area does mean going up. It can be done in a way that is both beautiful and seismically sound, as Japan and other countries have demonstrated.”

Officials for Let’s Get Wellington Moving and Wellington City Council suggest more than 20,000 new homes could be built along the proposed light rail corridor, from Kent and Cambridge Terraces, through Newtown, and on to Island Bay.

Estimates suggest 80,000 more people could live in that space in the next 30 years, hence the reason a light rail service was selected.

Brent Efford, from the Light Rail Transit Association, doubted the Government’s preferred light rail route would get people out of private vehicles.

A particular issue was existing trains running north of the city would stop at the railway station, with the new light rail likely on a different, separate network.

“Connecting the new light rail up with the existing train network would open up about 100km of rail network to greater housing intensification,” Efford said.

LGWM/Supplied The surrounds of the Basin Reserve could look vastly different in future.

Genter said there were parts of the plan she was disappointed with, too.

She did not believe a new Mt Victoria Tunnel should be built due to the cost, emissions and minor public transport benefits it would bring.

“If the Government went with option 4 (a tunnel, but only for cycling and walking), it would get started on transformational light rail sooner and free up more than $2.2 billion for transformational public transport improvements to the northern suburbs.”

It could also allow bus rapid transit to Karori in the west, Genter said.

Wellington City Council and Greater Wellington Regional Council will announce their preferred options next week, before the next phase of planning begins with a detailed business case.