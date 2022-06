A pedestrian has suffered life-threatening injuries after being hit by a car in Lower Hutt.

A person has been critically injured after being hit by a car in Lower Hutt on Thursday morning.

The incident happened at the intersection of Randwick Rd and Randwick Crescent at 7.15am, police said.

The pedestrian suffered critical – or life-threatening – injuries.

The road has been closed and emergency services are telling drivers to take alternative routes.