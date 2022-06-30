Pedestrian suffers life-threatening injuries after being hit by van in Lower Hutt

Police staff investigating the scene after a pedestrian was critically injured after being struck by a van in Moera, Lower Hutt.

A man has been critically injured after being hit by a car in Lower Hutt on Thursday morning.

The incident happened at the intersection of Randwick Rd and Randwick Crescent at 7.15am, police said.

The pedestrian suffered critical – or life-threatening – injuries.

Footage of the incident showed the man was hit by a white van while crossing Randwick Rd about 7.10am.

Monique Ford/Stuff Footage showed a man being struck by a white van while crossing Randwick Rd about 7.10am.

He crossed from the shops and waited for a period on the median strip for a car to pass before stepping out onto the southbound lane where he was hit.

The van braked rapidly and came to a halt a short distance away.

Randwick Rd was reopened shortly before 10.20am.