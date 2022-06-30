Pedestrian suffers life-threatening injuries after being hit by van in Lower Hutt
A man has been critically injured after being hit by a car in Lower Hutt on Thursday morning.
The incident happened at the intersection of Randwick Rd and Randwick Crescent at 7.15am, police said.
The pedestrian suffered critical – or life-threatening – injuries.
Footage of the incident showed the man was hit by a white van while crossing Randwick Rd about 7.10am.
He crossed from the shops and waited for a period on the median strip for a car to pass before stepping out onto the southbound lane where he was hit.
The van braked rapidly and came to a halt a short distance away.
Randwick Rd was reopened shortly before 10.20am.