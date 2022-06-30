Digger moves into Māhanga Bay occupation site

Police inside the compound at Māhanga Bay which protesters have occupied since early March.

Police have arrested six people while evicting occupiers at Māhanga Bay

The occupation started from the remnants of a 23-day anti-mandate occupation on Parliament grounds

It shifted focus to saving nearby Shelly Bay from development

Niwa and the Crown own the land the occupiers have been living on

A digger has been brought in to clear the occupation site at Māhanga Bay this afternoon.

It appeared three workers in hazardous materials suits were working within the Niwa and Crown-owned land that has been occupied for nearly four months.

The digger was loading the occupiers’ possessions into a dump truck and moving them from the site.

The police presence at the site had been scaled down after the morning’s operation that saw six people have been arrested as police evicted protesters.

Police issued a trespass notice to the occupiers on May 24, on behalf of NIWA and LINZ, who own the land, which took effect on the evening of May 25.

“Fresh appeals were made by police to approximately 15 occupiers this morning for them to leave the area,” a police spokesperson said on Thursday.

The six arrests included four for trespass, one for obstruction, and one on a warrant. Court dates are yet to be confirmed.

Jericho Rock-Archer/Stuff Only a handful of protesters remain at Māhanga Bay after a police operation on Thursday morning.

The occupation started at the end of the 23-day occupation of Parliament in March and then morphed into a protest about Māori land rights.

Police had escorted people back into the site to retrieve their property and contractors would be used to assist in clearing the site once this process was complete, the spokesperson said.

“Property will be stored securely off site and arrangements made for owners to retrieve it. Once the site is cleared, it will be returned to the owners.”

Police said they were working to connect the occupiers with Kahungungu Whānau Services to provide support.

Jericho Rock-Archer/Stuff An occupier, with belongings in a shopping cart, is escorted from the site by police.

Roadblocks were in place at Kau Bay and Scorching Bay, and Wellington Free Ambulance staff were on standby early on Thursday.

Wellington City Council spokesman Richard MacLean said council staff were in attendance and the council had offered assistance to help clean up the site once the group was gone.

The council's community services staff had been visiting the occupiers to provide welfare support over the past few weeks, he said.

Mayor Andy Foster said he was “very pleased” the occupation was finally being resolved.

“I share the frustration that I know has been felt by local residents and particularly by the great team who are dealing with the last rats to make Miramar predator free.”

Jericho Rock-Archer/Stuff Wellington Free Ambulances on standby at Worser Bay on the Miramar Penisula.

Niwa spokesperson Jessica Rowley said it was working with police, LINZ and the council to ensure the “safe and efficient” departure of the occupiers with their possessions.

“Now the occupiers have vacated the site, any remaining possessions, including vehicles, will be removed, and the site secured from vehicular access,” the spokesperson said.

“All possessions will be fully documented and available for subsequent collection from the collection contractor. Perishable or hazardous material will be appropriately disposed of.”

Jericho Rock-Archer/Stuff More than a dozen police officers are involved in the operation.

Rongotai MP Paul Eagle wanted to thank the local community, who had been “extremely patient” over the months the group had occupied the site.

“I’ve had many, many communications with people who have been exasperated by the situation. Locals were scared, they had seen what had happened at Parliament and didn't want it to repeat there,” he said.

The “mana of the efforts” by Predator-Free Wellington, who had worked for several years to eradicate pests from the peninsula, had been “disrespected” by the group camping there, Eagle said.

“There needs to be some dialogue back with the community at some point to ensure that this can never happen again. It should never happen again. I was clear from the start they are not welcome.”

Jericho Rock-Archer/Stuff Police cordoned off access to Māhanga Bay on Thursday morning on Massey Rd.

Predator Free Miramar founder Dan Henry said he was glad police had taken action.

“I will be pleased to see that site returned to the way it was, so the whole community can return to that neighbourhood and feel safe and welcome.”

Trappers hadn’t been near the site in some time, Henry said, but would return soon to service the traps.

The occupation had been dogged by concerns of anti-social behaviour and unsanitary conditions and at one point swelled to more than a hundred people.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff The self-described rangatira of the occupation, Te Pou Raukawakawa.

The Department of Conservation investigated an incident at the bay after images of a seal being skinned were posted on social media by a person in the group, late last month.

On April 19 council staff, helped by police, demolished two makeshift structures near the roadside at Māhanga Bay. About a dozen tents, some vehicles and a large kitchen marquee remained within the fenced area.

KEVIN STENT The group moved onto the Niwa-owned site in early March and were issued a trespass notice in May.

At the time the self-described rangatira of the occupation, Te Pou Raukawakawa, said the group supported the actions of council and police in removing a fringe group from the camp, but they planned to remain on the site indefinitely.

“It could be a month. It could be five years,” Raukawakawa said.

A website created by the occupying group offers people the chance to join a ‘red alert subscription’.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff The kitchen inside the compound where the occupiers have been living since March.

“There may be a time when we need to 'hold the line' against developers/police. If you want to be notified when we are under distress, enter your details below, and we'll send you a message when the pressure is on!”

The website states the group, which call themselves Te Karu o te Whenua, had plans to build a marae and a permaculture centre on the site.

Raukawakawa was unable to be reached on Thursday.

Previously, he said the group were occupiers from Shelly Bay that had been forced off the site.

However, a spokeswoman from Mau Whenua, the group responsible for the occupation of Shelly Bay, has denied any links to the group.

In April, Rowley said Niwa was negotiating to sell the land, and that sale requires vacant possession.