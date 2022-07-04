Wellington council asked to take back claims mayoral hopeful Paul Eagle breached election rules with billboards

Paul Eagle’s lawyer has written to the council asking for a published retraction, after he was accused of breaching election policy with his digital billboards.

Wellington mayoral candidate Paul Eagle's lawyer has asked Wellington City Council to retract its statements claiming he is breaching election policy by advertising his campaign.

More digital billboards have popped up around the capital this week, after the first batch caused confusion online last Monday, the day Eagle announced he was running for the mayoralty. Twitter users questioned their legality as they fell outside the permitted election advertising period.

Wellington City Council spokesperson Richard MacLean said displaying the signs before August 27 went against council policy – but as the signs were on private property, there wasn’t anything the council could do.

Eagle’s lawyer, Aaron Lloyd of MinterEllisonRuddWatts, addressed a letter to the council’s electoral officer Warwick Lampp, saying the guideline document the council has pointed to “clearly does not apply to the advertising Mr Eagle is using”.

Eagle said other candidates had in previous years advertised early without problems, to which MacLean said in this case “we’ve received a lot of heat [from the public] so we feel compelled to act”.

Eagle’s campaign spokesperson Georgina Stylianou said on Friday afternoon, the electoral officer contracted by the WCC confirmed to Eagle’s lawyers that there is no legal basis for him, or the WCC, to require the campaign advertising to be taken down.

“On this basis, we will continue to use billboard advertising to communicate with voters as many other candidates have in previous elections prior to the formal campaign period.”