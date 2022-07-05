Government backs less effective carbon-reduction option for transport project, commission's report finds

The Government went against its own carbon reduction goals in choosing its preferred plan for transforming Wellington’s transport network, a report by the Infrastructure Commission shows.

Transport Minister Michael Wood announced the Government’s preferred option for Let's Get Wellington Moving last week – and it was option 1.

This option includes light rail from the city to Island Bay and a new tunnel through Mt Victoria in the $7.4 billion project, but it has copped criticism for being heavy in embedded emissions, and expensive.

The commission, Te Waihanga, took into account the likely magnitude of carbon reductions from the project as a whole, and the differences in reductions between options.

It concluded that the $5.8b option 4 (South coast light rail via Taranaki St) was best from both a climate and economic perspective, as well as the only option likely to be compatible with New Zealand’s international commitments on carbon emissions.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Transport Minister Michael Wood, and Finance Minister Grant Robertson announce the preferred plan option for Let’s Get Wellington Moving – option 1. (File photo)

While options 1 and 2 would begin to achieve net carbon emission reductions in 2055, option 4 would reach this a decade earlier, in 2045.

The higher cost of options 1 and 2 was not justified, it found, with a “a very high cost per tonne of carbon abated”.

“None of the options presented result in substantial emissions reductions, in line with our 2050 targets.”

The project should continue to develop ways to improve option 4, including complementary measures like congestion charging, travel demand management, and reallocating existing road space to walking and cycling to achieve the best carbon reductions.

Congestion charging is a “critical tool” which “should be considered an indispensable part of the programme”.

Emissions mostly came from plans to densify housing along the chosen route – between Wellington City and Island Bay – rather than the transport improvements in isolation.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Wellington will be transformed by the proposed Let’s Get Wellington Moving plan, which will see better public transport, walking, cycling, and mass rapid transit routes across the city over the next 30 years. (File photo)

Further analysis of future urban growth should be done, and more local data on the projected speed of electric vehicle uptake required, to improve confidence in emissions reductions predictions.

Wellington’s city and regional councils will decide if they’ll be backing the Government’s choice on Thursday.

The project board’s independent chairperson, Dave Brash, challenged the conclusions in a letter.

Where it has been accused of falling short of net zero targets, Brash points out the project’s indicative business case was commissioned before this target was set and is therefore “clearly out of the original scope”.

The project remained broadly aligned with the desired outcomes of the target.

He felt the commission had “unweighted the role of urban intensification” in encouraging mode shift and developing greater public and active transport options.

Congestion charging was also “out of scope” when the work began. “We have done high level analysis and have committed to work on feasibility [on this]. However, we recognise that the programme still needs investment in alternatives to cars to be equitable.”

Wellington City Councillor Jenny Condie said congestion charging “has to be in the toolkit”.

The report suggested helpful improvements, but it was important to remember this report only considered the carbon outcomes, rather than choosing the best option across the board.

When taking into account other key objectives, like access to destinations and mode shift, option 1 still came out on top, she said.

There was a strong case for the Kent/Cambridge Terrace option for mass rapid transit, as suggested in option 1, compared to the Taranaki St route in option 4, as it was mana whenua’s preference for Te Aro Pa to be avoided.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Congestion charging has to be part of the toolkit when designing the final Let’s Get Wellington Moving option, councillor Jenny Condie says. (File photo)

Regional councillor Thomas Nash said the report had likely come too late to influence the councils’ decisions on Thursday. He hoped it would be considered seriously as the project gears up.

“I do think it will shape the process ahead to land on and build an option for mass transit that is good for the climate and stacks up economically.”

All three partners put the highest priority on carbon emissions and mode shift when they reset the programme objectives last year. “We weighted that at 40%,” Nash said.

It meant there was a “pretty high bar” for picking another option. “There’s a good argument for keeping options 3 and 4 up our sleeves.”