Fire crews contain 'major electrical fire' in central Wellington

Fire crews extinguished an electrical fire in Trojan House on Manners St on Wednesday morning.

A quick response from emergency services stopped the spread of an electrical fire in a construction site in Wellington’s central city on Wednesday morning.

Firefighters and police arrived on the scene about 9.13am and closed off Manners St between Cuba and Taranaki streets.

Senior station officer Clark Townsley said there was a fire on the main electrical board of Trojan House which was quickly suppressed with CO2 extinguishers.

“We had a major electrical fire on the main board on the ground floor. Once crews got to work, we quickly suppressed the fire,” Townsley said

There were no reports of injuries and Townsley said contractors in the building were quickly evacuated.

Bill Hickman/Stuff Firefighters enter the construction site on Manners St where an electrical fire was extinguished on the ground floor on Wednesday morning.

Five appliances, two aerial units and a support vehicle were at the scene.

The fire was extinguished by about 10am and Wellington Electrical was called in to make the site safe before it could be handed back to contractors.

“A quick alarm activation and a fast response stopped the spread of the fire,” Townsley said.

A member of the public was transported by police at the scene to hospital on an unrelated medical matter.

