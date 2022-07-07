Wellington mayor Andy Foster emotional on-air as he confirms re-election bid

Current Wellington Mayor Andy Foster has served on the Wellington City Council since 1992, and today has announced he’s running for mayor again. (File photo)

Wellington mayor Andy Foster has announced he intends to run for re-election in October.

Foster has served as a city councillor since 1992 and was elected to the mayoral job on his third attempt, in 2019.

Foster told long-time friend Nick Mills, on whose Newstalk ZB show he appears each month, he does see it as a “two-horse race” between himself and current Rongotai MP Paul Eagle.

Eagle, Tory Whanau, Ray Chung, Barbara McKenzie, Chris Dudfield and Ellen Blake have confirmed they will contest the mayoralty.

Foster was emotional as he made the announcement – something that seemed to surprise even Mills.

The reasons were simple – he felt he had unfinished business. “We’ve done a lot for our city and I’d really like to take that forward.”

Among his list of achievements, he listed the city’s natural environment, high rates of walking, cycling and public transport use (the highest in the country) and getting the ball rolling on Let’s Get Wellington Moving.

Foster says it hasn't been an easy decision, but he has unfinished business.

“Did I try? Did I achieve? Most of the time it's tick tick tick,” he said. “Sometimes I couldn't get the numbers through to get it done.”

But this time around, he thought he could get numbers on his side to push decisions through.

“We need less party politics and less of that out-there philosophy, and get people that are absolutely committed to Wellington,” Foster said.

Did he have to think about it? Those 80 to 100 hour weeks “take a toll on you, and your family”. “It's been unrelenting. I absolutely had to think about it.”

Here he is at Mayor Andy Foster's 2019 campaign launch.

He will not be running for the role of ward councillor as well, as some had predicted. “My focus is the mayoralty.”

The current triennium on council has been blighted by notably rocky related between Foster and many of his councillors from the left and the right of council, although Green-aligned deputy mayor Sarah Free has often been on his side.

He was notably backed for the role last time by Hollywood director Sir Peter Jackson.

Electoral returns from Wellington City Council showed companies linked to Jackson Companies gave the lion’s share of contributions towards Foster’s campaign. Weta Digital, Park Road Post Production and Portsmouth Rentals coughed up $30,000 between them.

The $500m plan to develop Shelly Bay by The Wellington Company has been firmly opposed by Jackson. In November 2020 Foster showed he wasn’t afraid to put get his hands dirty for the issue, turning up in his suit to help pitch tents for occupiers of the disputed land.

Foster putting up a tent in Shelly Bay in November 2020.

Boldly risking life and limb for reason’s hard to discern, Foster’s February meeting with influencers of the Parliament Occupation was labelled by councillors as “extremely dangerous” and an “embarrassment” to the capital.

Foster kept quiet about the specifics of his meeting other than to say he had consulted with police and the meeting was a part of his doing “everything I can to reduce the impacts on our city, our people, our businesses and institutions”.