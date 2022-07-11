Wellington bus drivers lament dire state of toilet facilities

Wellington bus driver Ric Woodhouse wants the dire state of drivers' toilets to be addressed, particularly at the Karori turnaround where a single portaloo is in use.

A Wellington bus driver says the dire state of toilet facilities provided for staff has reached breaking point.

Ric Woodhouse, who had been driving for Metlink for 14 years, said the plight faced by NZBus drivers was “beyond what anyone could consider reasonable” and needed urgent attention.

He said the drivers had portable toilets located in Karori and Miramar that were “wholly unsuitable and unsanitary”.

“The Karori toilet is a Port-a-Loo that is open to the public and is behind the old toilets which have been out of action for well over a year. You have to walk down a muddy track on a steep bank. It’s been the only toilet there for drivers for a number of years,” he said.

READ MORE:

* Wellington clearly can't solve its bus disaster. So Government must step in

* Wellington woman knocked out after colliding with bus can't find out which company was involved

* At least 11 Wellington off-peak bus routes to be cancelled as drivers down tools

* Greater Wellington Regional Council confirms urgent review into bus debacle



Woodhouse said the toilet in Miramar was “a caravan-type thing” that was “often blocked or out of water, meaning it can’t be flushed and is often unusable”.

He said bus drivers tended to be an older workforce, meaning toilet stops were required more frequently.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff The portaloo for bus drivers at the Karori turnaround.

“About three months ago I was horrified and embarrassed to find myself in the degrading position of soiling myself while being unable to find a suitable place to relieve myself. This resulted in having to return home to clean myself up before returning to duty,” he said.

“I’ve spoken to several other drivers who had been forced to wet themselves in similar circumstances. On many other occasions they’ve just had to stop the bus and race behind a bush for a piss.”

He said the situation had not improved. On June 6 he went to use the facility at the Miramar terminus only to find it blocked again.

On that occasion he told his passengers he would need to make a detour in order to find a toilet.

“I’ve had to do that a few times and on every occasion I have explained the situation to my passengers and they have been very supportive. It does mean, obviously, that some services run a bit later,” he said.

Woodhouse said the toilets at Seatoun were OK, but there were no facilities for drivers at Kilbirnie or Rongotai. The toilets at Wilton and Mairangi, although “very old’ were passable, he said.

“The trip from Miramar to Karori is just under an hour, so going there and back without using the toilet can be a big ask. Sometimes we have to stop in Courtenay Place to use the toilets there,” he said.

Metlink general manager Samantha Gain acknowledged the driver facilities had fallen below standard, and that was why it had embarked on a programme to update seven facilities at Wilton, Mairangi, Highbury, Lyall Bay, Houghton Bay, Karori and Miramar.

“The programme will bring the facilities up to date, with proper sanitation and drying equipment in modern lockable units. It’s important that we meet drivers’ very reasonable expectations, and that’s the purpose of the programme,” she said

But it could take a while.

“The roll-out of the programme is not, however, a quick or simple matter, and it will take some time to complete before we can instal the good quality, reliable and sustainable toilets drivers rightly expect,” Gain said.

There were design, procurement and tender processes to go through and in some locations contractors would have to carry out underground service surveys to identify where the water, drainage and electrical supply was and assess their condition.

“However, we are doing our best to complete the programme as soon as possible and have shared regular updates with our operators and driver union representatives to keep them abreast of progress,” Gain said.