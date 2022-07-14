Emails show Wellington fluoride information was stuck on 'to-do' list

Emails released by Wellington Water show important information about fluoride languished on a “to-do list” within the company. (File photo)

Emails released by Wellington Water show important information about fluoride languished on a “to-do list”, taking four months to become public.

An email chain shows staff considered telling councils about the problem at Te Mārua in early October 2021 – but instead councils, senior leadership, and the company’s board did not know the truth about the situation until March.

Wellington Water revealed in March that it turned off fluoridation at the Te Mārua and Gear Island water plants during 2021. The independent inquiry released last week found fluoridation was treated with a lack of urgency by the company.

The water supply has now been unfluoridated for more than a year in Upper Hutt, Porirua and the western suburbs of Wellington – and eight months for the central, southern and eastern suburbs.

The emails released by Wellington Water show that several staff members were told on October 7 2021 that the Te Mārua Water Treatment Plant – serving Upper Hutt, Porirua, and the western suburbs of Wellington – had been turned off since May. Names were redacted.

Someone replied asking whether councils knew, “given they fund us to fluoridate”.

“I can’t tell councils fluoridation is off with no plan to reinstate,” said an email in response.

More people were looped into the email chains throughout the month. On October 28, someone asked whether non-fluoridation should be raised with senior leadership.

“I am concerned that this is an expectation and one we have not been meeting at Te Marua since May 2021. In my opinion, yes, I think it should be raised (with senior leadership),” said one reply.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff The Te Mārua water treatment plant in Upper Hutt is still not fluoridating water. (File photo)

“I agree. No surprises,” wrote another staff member.

Two weeks later staff were still discussing how to draft a briefing for the senior leadership team, requesting more detail and clarity about the fluoride issue.

On November 22, a staff member asked whether the information had gone to senior leadership yet. It remained on the “to-do list”, said the response.

The news that fluoridation had also been turned off at Gear Island, which provides water to the central, eastern, and southern suburbs of Wellington, was sent out on December 13. A briefing for senior leadership remained on the “to-do list”.

123RF.COM Fluoride is added to Wellington’s water to prevent tooth decay. (File photo)

“Can I gently suggest, that due to the risk associated with this, that we get it to (senior leadership) ASAP?” wrote one staff member, who ended up drafting a paper for the senior leadership team the same day.

The paper was sent to all senior leaders at the company at noon on December 17, but it contained incorrect information suggesting that both Te Mārua and Gear Island were still adding fluoride to water.

The board discussed the incorrect information at a meeting in February, deciding to brief councils in March. Similar incorrect information was circulated to councils and the public in March this year, sparking an independent inquiry by MartinJenkins once the board learned the information was incorrect.

The timeline

24 May 2021: Te Mārua fluoridation turned off

7 October 2021: Staff are aware Te Mārua is not dosing

28 October 2021: Staff suggest raising the problem with senior leadership

24 November 2021: Gear Island fluoridation turned off

17 December 2021: Senior leadership at Wellington Water are emailed incorrect information saying that Te Mārua and Gear Island are dosing low, inconsistent amounts of fluoride

21 February 2022: Board of Wellington Water briefed on the same incorrect information

15-16 March 2022: Councils and public incorrectly informed fluoride was turned off in February 2022

16 March 2022: Senior leadership and board learn the correct information

17 March 2022: The public and councils learn in a media conference that the information was incorrect. Independent inquiry launched

8 July 2022: Independent inquiry reports back