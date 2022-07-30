The good, the bad and the weird: Wellington council report cards in

The Wellington City Council's draft Spatial Plan aims to provide more housing across the city as the population increases (First published in 2020).

ANALYSIS: Say what you like about the Wellington City Council class of 2022 – just don’t say they have been dull.

Today we take a look back at how the 15 people voted into office in 2019 have performed.

Most issues don’t come down to one person and, by definition, any vote needs a majority to pass. But there have been issues that one or two have stuck their head out further than most to get a passion project over the line.

It was also pointed out that judging on one vote on an issue is unfair because it misses the amendments along the way. But at the end of the day, each councillor had to cast their vote as either yes or no on a city-changing motion before them.

They were:

READ MORE:

* 100 days out: Wellington's big city council election issues

* One year to go: The big issues that will define the Wellington local body election

* Four councillors object to Let's Get Wellington Moving plan for city streets



Andy Foster

His voice breaking with emotion, Andy Foster recently confirmed that yes, he would run for a second term as mayor of Wellington.

The emotion was understandable. Arguably more than any mayor in living memory, he has had it tough.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Mayor Andy Foster has had a tough three years, and is pushing for another three.

He has been labelled an “embarrassment” and “dangerous” by some of the same councillors he has to work with every day.

Some is by his own making: Going against political unity by meeting with parliamentary protesters was probably inadvisable. Sending a 1.25am email to councillors announcing stacks of changes to the next day’s big council vote seemed unhinged. And helping erect a tent for occupiers at Shelly Bay displayed the political nous of a rock.

But in regards, he was a victim of circumstance: Foster was a centre-right mayor paradoxically voted in by the same people who delivered a left-leaning council and, from day dot this never failed to deliver fireworks. Then there was Covid and a living cost crisis – both largely out of the council or mayor’s control but two eye-watering rates increases under Foster were little salvation.

He has led a council that has made some tough decisions: Let’s Get Wellington Moving, a new district plan, and the library rebuild to name a few.

But a monumental loss: Foster campaigned on stopping the $500 million Shelly Bay development and failed.

Local body voting is so low that a strong turnout from the Brians of Karori could deliver him a second term.

Meeting attendance: 69 out of 89 meetings (78%). How he voted: Shelly Bay land sale, against​; mass rapid transit as part of Let’s Get Wellington Moving, for​; Māori ward, for​; bike network, against​ (though supported a slower roll-out of the bike network)

ROBERT KITCHIN/STUFF Diane Calvert has made a few enemies – but probably doesn’t care.

Diane Calvert

If the Wellington City Council did fun things, like hand out nonsense awards, the award for “most-likely to get into a bar-room brawl” would go to Diane Calvert.

It is fair to say Calvert isn’t the most-liked at the council but she was never here to make friends. She is here for her constituents: business owners and the folk around Khandallah so if she dents a few skulls – metaphorically of course – to get there, who cares?

She has been called a “bully” and, while Calvert denies this, council staff have privately complained of her behaviour towards them..

Saving Khandallah Pool was essentially her one-woman crusade – one of the few times she was a proponent of more council spending.

If you want to annoy Calvert, two words: Cycle ways.

Meeting attendance: 78 out of 79 meetings (99%). How she voted: Shelly Bay land sale, for​; mass rapid transit as part of Let’s Get Wellington Moving, for​; Māori ward, for; bike network, for.​​

Monique Ford/Stuff Jenny Condie knows the details but has had her share of excitement.

Jenny Condie

It is all about the detail with accountant-turned-councillor Jenny Condie. If you want to understand the intricacies of, say, resource consent legislation, stop yawning and call Condie.

Which makes her sound bright but dull. While her voice sometimes gets lost among the rambunctious battles, she has been instrumental in her share of firework moments.

She rarely takes the lead on issues so it is hard to point to any big wins or lossesbut any big hits were always going to be hard with no obvious political allies.

Meeting attendance: 72 out of 72 meetings (100%). How she voted: Shelly Bay land sale, for; mass rapid transit as part of Let’s Get Wellington Moving, for; Māori ward, for; bike network, for.​

Monique Ford/Stuff Jill Day, the first wahine Māori on council, is leaving and is becoming the Labour Party president.

Jill Day

Before Wellington had a Māori ward there was Jill Day, Ngāti Tūwharetoa. As one of just two Māori faces around the council table her work on Māori issues is what she will be remembered for most.

The creation of a Māori ward for the upcoming election, a significant increase in Māori development funding, and having mana whenua around the council table with voting rights, are all things she strongly lobbied for.

It is hard to think of any big failures in her time. Day has confirmed she will not run again and it was recently confirmed she will be taking over as Labour Party President, where her legendary backroom politicking will be an asset.

Meeting attendance: 66 out of 66 meetings (100%). How she voted: Shelly Bay land sale, for​; mass rapid transit as part of Let’s Get Wellington Moving, for​; Māori ward, for; bike network, for.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Fleur Fitzsimons, who is stepping down from the council, established herself as the city’s de facto Mayor.

Fleur Fitzsimons

When Andy Foster has nightmares, Fleur Fitzsimons most certainly plays a starring role. Sometimes called “Wellington’s de facto mayor”, she came into council on a by-election halfway through Justin Lester’s tenure and quickly made it known that she was no seat warmer.

There is rarely an issue she isn’t across and she is often leading the sizeable left faction against the right.

It has seen her cop flak as one of the drivers of the infamous council dysfunction.

She has notched up numerous wins, ranging from rent limits for social housing tenants to stopping privatisation of the central library building. She was the most complete in listing her own losses, including a failure to increase council debt to address urgent problems and a less-than-ideal solution to the Island Bay cycleway kerfuffle.

She has not ruled out a run for Parliament and, with Paul Eagle having to vacate the Rongotai seat if he wins the mayoralty, the opportunity would seem too good to pass up.

Meeting attendance: 68 out of 68 meetings (100%). How she voted: Shelly Bay land sale, for​; mass rapid transit as part of Let’s Get Wellington Moving, for​; Māori ward, for​; bike network, for.​

Monique Ford/Stuff Laurie Foon is unnervingly passionate about sludge.

Laurie Foon

Laurie “save the world” Foon got voted in on the Green Party ticket and if there is an environmental issue, she is all over it.

She could talk for hours on waste minimisation, recycling, or options for sewage sludge.

Getting approval for a $247 million solution for what to do with Wellington’s sewage was her biggest win as it will mean less dumped at the tip and a better outcome for the world all round. Stopping further extension of the Wellington landfill was a very-Green win, as was pushing for greater housing densification.

While some have criticised the wider Green Party of swerving from the party’s core principles, nobody could accuse Foon of the same.

She is probably the nicest person on the council.

Meeting attendance: 77 out of 79 meetings (97%). How she voted: Shelly Bay land sale, for​; mass rapid transit as part of Let’s Get Wellington Moving, for​; Māori ward, for; bike network, for.​​

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Deputy Mayor Sarah Free.

Sarah Free

Sarah Free is a good and inoffensive person who is also Wellington’s Deputy Mayor.

She lists her big achievement as moving the council to a new committee structure following a review into dysfunction there.

She is without doubt a loyal deputy to Foster but it is a loyalty that has arguably seen her play less heed to her leftist roots, and has also seen her often dismissed by council staff and councillors.

She held the cycling and walking portfolio earlier in the term. There have been doubtless strides in these areas but Free’s contribution to these, other than votes, have been less-clear.

Meeting attendance: 67 out of 68 meetings (99%). Shelly Bay land sale, against​; mass rapid transit as part of Let’s Get Wellington Moving, for​; Māori ward, for​; bike network, for​.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Rebecca Matthews, is the self-proclaimed "oldest YIMBY in town”.

Rebecca Matthews

Probably more than anyone else on council, Rebecca Matthews is the one that can claim the biggest win – and one that will make you love her or loathe her.

Housing intensification was not a one-woman crusade and she was helped by Parliamentary changes, but Matthews was arguably the most-outspoken around council for it.

The end result was less than she wanted but the upshot is there will be more intensification and the face of Wellington will change whether you want it or not. It could have well alienated her with the older voting population.

If she gets in, she would seem heir apparent to take over as the unofficial leader of the left.

Meeting attendance: 78 out of 78 meetings (100%). How she voted: Shelly Bay land sale, for​; mass rapid transit as part of Let’s Get Wellington Moving, for​; Māori ward, for​; bike network, for.​

Monique Ford/Stuff Iona Pannett has had a tough term but has had her share of wins.

Iona Pannett

Iona Pannett has been on the council since 2007, making her the longest-serving there after Foster, who joined in 1992.

She has always been the star performer on council and this should have been her term to shine: a strong left wing of which she should have been the natural leader with a weakened mayor on the right. But it just didn’t happen.

Somehow, the left went more ideologically left and she was left in limbo, culminating in the Greens essentially ditching her for the upcoming elections and a comedic-unlikely alliance between her and the centre-right mayor.

Despite it, she looks set to possibly deliver one of her greatest victories: An upcoming and sure-to-be-controversial plan to cut most Wellington road speed limits to 30kph. Saving some heritage areas from intensifications, a bike network, and more greenery in the city are among her wins.

Meeting attendance: 80 out of 80 meetings (100%). How she voted: Shelly Bay land sale, against​; mass rapid transit as part of Let’s Get Wellington Moving, against but favoured a greener option​; Māori ward, for​; bike network, for​.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Tamatha Paul is proof that local body politics is not just for the middle-aged and older.

Tamatha Paul

If there were any doubters that a young voice would not be heard in the rough and tumble of council debates – meet Tamatha Paul, age 25.

She has ruffled some feathers among her colleagues who, behind the scenes, have been heard to bemoan her unwillingness to compromise, but council staff privately praise her professionalism.

She was instrumental in pushing the light rapid transit aspects of Let’s Get Wellington Moving up the agenda (though not as much as she would have liked), and getting housing intensification over the line.

Paul had the city safety portfolio before it was abolished and there is no doubt that there is still a lot of work to be done.

Her re-election chances seem high, assuming the young and left vote.

Meeting attendance: 66 out of 68 meetings (97%). How she voted: Shelly Bay land sale, for; mass rapid transit as part of Let’s Get Wellington Moving, for​; Māori ward, for​; bike network, for.​

Monique Ford/Stuff Teri O'Neill has been somewhat caught in Tamatha Paul’s shadow but hasn’t been completely silent.

Teri O’Neill

If Tamatha Paul blew perceptions of what a young person could do on council out of the water, Teri O’Neill got caught in the tidal surge.

Both are young and progressive, and came to council at the same time. But O’Neill never really gained the same attention– or, some would say, fear – from some older faces around council.

She has though been brave. Her outspoken criticism of Māhanga Bay occupiers was sharper and quicker than other politicians, including Foster and Eagle. She is responsible for local wins including the $5.6 million skate park planned in Kilbirnie.

Meeting attendance: 78 out of 79 meetings (99%). How she voted: Shelly Bay land sale, for​; mass rapid transit as part of Let’s Get Wellington Moving​, for; Māori ward, for​; bike network, for​.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Sean Rush has caused his share of head-scratching, but beneath it all, seems genuinely liked.

Sean Rush

In a left-leaning council, a former oil industry lawyer from Roseneath was always going to stand out like a sore thumb and Sean Rush did not disappoint.

From almost day one Rush found himself in hot water on issues such as climate change, cultural issues, and what to do with our sewage.

What may not have filtered through is his ability to laugh at himself and to – mostly – take criticism on the chin or his, at-times off-brand, voting record: He voted for a Māori ward, a council zero carbon policy, and extra funding for a bike network. But he has also been doubtful about the benefits of light rail showing that, while the former gymnast can flip one left, he can also roll right.

Meeting attendance: 59 out of 59 meetings (100%). How he voted: Shelly Bay land sale, against​; mass rapid transit as part of Let’s Get Wellington Moving, for​, though doubtful about benefits; Māori ward, for​; bike network: for.​

ROSA WOODS/Stuff Simon Woolf has calmed down in an Andy Foster-led council.

Simon Woolf

Simon Woolf was, in the previous triennium, probably the biggest thorn in then-Mayor Lester’s side. But come the reign of Foster, it seems the Woolf donned sheep’s clothing.

It is these days rare to hear him say a bad word about his colleagues. It is fair to say Woolf 2.0 has been a far better representative of those who voted him in.

It is hard to point to a single crowning glory that he has achieved though his advocacy for local issues such as saving the Kelburn squash club have been notable.

He has decided not to run again and Wellington will be poorer without his considered voice.

Meeting attendance: 72 out of 74 meetings (97%). How he voted: Shelly Bay land sale, against​; mass rapid transit as part of Let’s Get Wellington Moving, for​; Māori ward, for​; bike network, for​.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Nicola Young would have like to keep costs down more.

Nicola Young

The right-leaning Nicola Young says she has a good relationship with all councillors and that would seemingly be true (though not when it comes to the mayor, who she openly dislikes).

Young admits she has failed to keep council spending in check as much as she wanted. Big spending on the likes of cycleways or light rail are already underway despite Young’s objections.

A new ferry terminal at Kaiwharawhara – instead of by the railway station where it would hinder harbour users – is what she counts as a huge win, along with her support for arts and culture, and laneway improvements.

Meeting attendance: 64 out of 67 meetings (96%). How she voted: Shelly Bay land sale, for​; mass rapid transit as part of Let’s Get Wellington Moving, against​; Māori ward, against, bike network: again

Kevin Stent/Stuff Malcolm Sparrow stepped down from council midterm.

Malcolm Sparrow

Malcolm Sparrow stood down from the council midterm and nobody really noticed – he was only ever there in body anyway.

Perhaps something could be said for having a moderate voice around the council table but it only counts if that voice is occasionally heard.

Meeting attendance: 16 out of 16 meetings (100%) How he voted: Shelly Bay land sale, against​​; mass rapid transit as part of Let’s Get Wellington Moving, Quit by time of vote; Māori ward, against​​; bike network: left by time of vote.