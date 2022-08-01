Wealthy Wellington suburbs score a rates decrease amid an 8% rise

The Wellington City Council's draft Spatial Plan aims to provide more housing across the city as the population increases (First published in 2020).

Some of Wellington's most expensive homes have been delivered a rates decrease equating to thousands in savings while a nearby suburb, less known for its affluence, has seen an average 19% increase.

The disparity – which sees Wellington Central, Te Aro, Pipitea, Mount Victoria and Oriental Bay getting median rates reductions of between 1% and 4% – has been revealed as Wellington City Council releases a suburb-by-suburb breakdown of how an average 8% rates increase will play out around the city.

One homeowner in sought-after McFarlane St, Mount Victoria, has seen their rates bill drop from $21,989 to $16,473 – a reduction of more than $5500 – for the year ahead. Meanwhile, at a randomly-selected house in Sidlaw St, Strathmore, the rates bill has gone up by more than $1000 – an increase of 23%.

One year after the council delivered the city’s homeowners a near-record 13.5% rates increase, it’s given an 8% average increase for the 2022 to 2023 year.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Andrew McCallum’s rates bill for his Strathmore home has gone up by about $1000.

The increase comes as the city grapples with decades of under-investment in crucial infrastructure – such as pipes – and as it continues to spend on big-ticket items, such as a new convention centre, the Let’s Get Wellington Moving transport overhaul, and a massive cycleway network.

Rates are calculated based on property values, meaning if the value of one suburb increases proportionally more than another, the percentage increase will be greater – even if the overall value of the property, and therefore rates bill, is greater in the wealthier areas.

The period between 2018 – when properties were last valued by the council – and 2021 has seen a massive and almost-unchecked growth in the property market, especially at the entry level.

The above-mentioned Sidlaw St property’s value increased from $810,000 to $1.45m (a 79% increase) in that period, while the McFarlane St property went up from $4.5m to $4.75m (a 5.5% increase).

KEVIN STENT/Stuff The Wellington suburb of Strathmore has had among the highest percentage increase in Wellington.

The suburbs with the highest percentage increase in rates are Ngāūranga (25%), Grenada North (24%), and Strathmore Park (19%).

In Strathmore, Andrew McCallum’s rates have increased from $4267 to $5276 – a 23% increase.

It was “painful” to be paying more, but he remained philosophical about it given that the increase was because his rising house value meant he was essentially richer.

“The bus service is good, they are putting in all the cycleways around the place, the water needs to be fixed, the park down there is a lot better than it used to be, and something is being done about the community hall,” he said.

Ross Giblin/Stuff The average Mount Victoria, Wellington, home has had a rates drop.

Federation of Ratepayer Associations chairperson Jane Johnston said the system was fair as real values had gone up proportionally more in lower-valued areas where demand had been greater. It was a scenario that had played out around the country, she said.

Councillor Fleur Fitzsimons said the system was “nonsensical” and rates should be based on land value rather than the value of the land plus the building on it. This would encourage development on under-utilised land, she said.

“Council officers advised us that the council systems were too out of date for a move to land-based rating this financial year, but work is underway to enable this in the future.”

Mayor Andy Foster said it was hard to say whether the chips had fallen fairly across the city, and it wasn’t helped by the valuations being taken at the peak of the property market.

“On the face of it, you would look at that and say, ‘oh that's not good’,” he said.

“Ideally, rates would go up by the same amount.”

But using a previous value was also problematic because there was no way of knowing which was fair, he said.

Wellington suburbs with the highest median rates increases from 21/22 to 22/23

Ngāūranga: 25%

Grenada North: 24%

Strathmore Park: 19%

Breaker Bay: 15%

Johnsonville: 15%

Rongotai: 15%

Tawa: 15%

Wellington suburbs with median rates decreases from 21/22 to 22/23

Pipitea: 14%

Oriental Bay: -3%

Mount Victoria: -1%

Te Aro: -1%

Wellington Central: -1%