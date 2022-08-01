Wellingtonians could have to store their own toilet waste for at least a week after a large quake

Wellingtonians could be expected to store and dispose of their own waste for at least a week following a big quake, a new report has shown, with the “two-bucket system” preferred. (File photo)

Wellington residents should be prepared to manage their own toilet waste following a major earthquake, a new report has shown.

Those living in apartments could be hardest hit, without the luxury of digging a hole in the backyard.

If a large earthquake were to occur along the Wellington fault, the region could see lengthy outages of wastewater and road networks – outages to the sewage collection system could exceed 2 years.

People should be prepared to store their own waste for at least a week using a “two bucket system”, according regional Civil Defence and Emergency Management Group’s utilities coordinator, Richard Mowll.

A “Post-Earthquake Sanitation Plan” has been produced by Massey University Wellington, Regional Public Health, Wellington Water, Green Earth Ltd and the Wellington Region Emergency Management Office (WREMO).

“Road access around the region could be affected for days to months following a large earthquake, which would reduce the ability of emergency services organisations to respond to the earthquake and would also disrupt services such as refuse collection,” Mowll said.

“The 2011 Christchurch earthquake highlighted how vital it is that communities are prepared to manage their own waste following a large earthquake.”

Several cases of gastrointestinal illness were reported following the Christchurch quake, a result of severe damage to water supplies and sewage-disposal systems.

The choke point was the quake-crippled Bromley wastewater treatment plant, which was processing sewage at only 30 per cent of its normal level more than a month later. A quarter of Christchurch's sewage, about 40 million litres a day, was also still leaking out of broken pipes more than a month later.

Carys Monteath/Stuff The Bromley sewage treatment plant was badly damaged in the 2011 Christchurch quake. (File photo)

The council spent hundreds of millions of dollars replacing 600km of quake-damaged sewer mains across the city, and in 2015, the Christchurch City Council admitted it could take 30 years before to return the city's sewerage system to a pre-earthquake condition.

Massey University and WREMO previously collaborated on a pilot of a two-bucket toilet system which found two buckets – one for fluids, one for solids – to be the most viable option for Wellingtonians, Mowll said.

“The goal of this system is to minimise gastro outbreaks in the community.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/FAIRFAX MEDIA Residents from an apartment building were evacuated onto Taranaki Street in Wellington after a large quake in November 2016. (File photo)

Apartment dwellers should also use the two-bucket system, but rather than digging a hole to bury it in, they should empty their solid waste bucket every three days into an outdoor bin.

The report says the long-drop toilet is “the only acceptable option to mana whenua”, but other options include a bag in a toilet, chemical toilets, and community portaloos – although it notes the risks of portaloos in windy Wellington.

The next steps would involve informing communities about their options and making two bucket kits easily available through a public-private partnership.

The report said after the initial week of managing their own toilet waste, Wellingtonians would have to be prepared to adapt their sanitation practices for possibly months until wastewater networks are repaired.