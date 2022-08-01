'Then we heard cracking': New slip after 56 in Wellington in two weeks

Work to clear a slip on Cockayne Rd in Ngaio, Wellington - the 56th in the city in the past two weeks.

Residents near Wellington’s 57th slip in less than a fortnight have talked of waking up in the dead of night – hours before the slip – to a strange pressure sound.

The slip that came down around Cockayne Rd and Ambala Way in Ngaio on Monday sent a stream of rocks, mud and water down the road.

“At 3am we woke up and walked around the house trying to work out what the background noise was,” said Andi Chapman, who lives near the slip site.

“It was a noise we had not heard before. It was like a pressure sound.”

She was at work on Monday when her daughter, Laney Chapman-Myhill, called and said: “Mum, all the trees are gone”.

Bill Hickman/Stuff A slip in the Wellington suburb of Ngaio.

“I just heard all this cracking and banging, and I came out and all the trees started falling and the fence just broke,” Chapman-Myhill said.

Monday’s slip comes as Wellington City Council spokesman Richard MacLean said the council had recorded 56 slips significant enough to need a council response since July 20 across the city.

Dave Gilroy, station officer from the Karori crew, said several trees around Cockayne Rd, Ngaio, were

Bill Hickman/Stuff Andi Chapman and her daughter, Laney Chapman-Myhill, above the slip site.

resting on live power lines after the most-recent slip on Monday.

“It was a ‘chicken and egg situation’ whether the slip was caused by a broken water main, or the slip broke the water main,’’ he said.

Bill Hickman/Stuff A slip in the Wellington suburb of Ngaio.

“We have excluded people from the area and we are waiting for Wellington Electricity to shut down the power.”

Denis Witt has lived in Ambala Way for 16 years and was home when the slip struck on Monday.

KEVIN STENT A July slip in Wadestown was just one of many for Wellington recently.

“All of a sudden we had no water, no power, no internet, and I came out to have a look and I saw all that.”

The power lines were down at both ends of the slip, he said.

“There is still lots of running water coming from somewhere.”

Andrea Cook, an Ambala Way resident above the slip site, said the first she knew something was wrong was when the water pressure dropped: “Then we heard cracking noises.”