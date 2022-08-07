Heavy snow to blanket much of South Island as cold front rolls through

Snow is expected to low levels in parts of the South Island (File photo).

Expect frigid temperatures in the south, travel disruptions and heavy snow to fall around some areas of Southland, Otago and Canterbury as a winter blast sweeps through.

Snow is expected to fall to low levels in parts of the South Island on Sunday, with travel disruption likely especially on alpine roads, thanks to a cold front moving up the country.

The front was sitting over Southland about 7am on Sunday then was expected in Christchurch about 3pm and Wellington late on Sunday night, MetService meteorologist David Miller said.

Christchurch’s Port Hills could expect some snow while parts of Southland and Otago would have snow to 100m above sea level.

MetService has a heavy snow warning for inland Canterbury, with a possibility of 10-20cm of snow above 300m from mid-afternoon on Sunday and through the night. Some “disruptive” snow could also fall to lower levels in the area.

“Heavy snow is expected to affect areas south of the Rakaia River from late afternoon but then spread further north Sunday evening,” MetService said.

Metservice The latest MetService national forecast video, as of lunchtime on August 5.

Periods of heavy snow down to low levels were forecast for Otago and Southland during Sunday, with a chance snow amounts may approach warning criteria above 200m.

Road snowfall warnings were issued, starting Sunday morning, for the Dunedin to Waitati Highway, Milford Road, the Crown Range Road and Haast Pass.

Road snowfall warnings come into effect on Sunday afternoon for Lindis Pass, Porters Pass and Arthur’s Pass, and from Sunday evening for Lewis Pass.

Snow could fall to 500m in Kaikōura on Monday and Tuesday. Wellington was not expected to have any snow except for the chance of some on the Tararua range peaks.

Invercargill, Queenstown, and Wānaka were expected to drop to -1C on Sunday night, while Christchurch was expected to drop to 1C and Wellington to 6C, after a day when the temperature was expected to reach a 15C high before the front arrived in the capital.

The cold front was also bringing rains as it passed over.

Strong easterly winds were expected up the South Island’s west coast.

Meanwhile further north in Auckland, some rain is expected on Sunday from an unassociated front.

A strong wind watch for Wellington and Wairarapa has now passed.