'Brittle and fragile': Wellington's most important pipe shouldn't be built over, utility says

Wellington Water initially estimated trucks would transport sludge between Moa Point and the Southern Landfill for at least five weeks. It ended up going on for months. (First published in October, 2020)

Wellington’s main sewer line, which was built in the 1890s and runs from Ngāūranga through the central city to the Moa Point treatment plant, should be considered “brittle” and should not be built over, according to the utility Wellington Water.

The warning came after the Chinese Embassy asked to divert the pipe due to security concerns – it runs right under its new proposed site next to the Basin Reserve – and amid growing concern about the crumbling state of the capital’s water infrastructure.

The interceptor sewer pipe, which receives flows from trunk sewer lines and stormwater drainage systems, is the capital’s “most critical piece of infrastructure,” Wellington Water said in an email about the request, which was released under the Local Government Official Information and Meetings Act.

“It appears to be in reasonable condition, but by nature of its age and materials of construction should be considered brittle and effectively fragile. Any heavy construction equipment should avoid the alignment above and close to the asset as it may not be capable of withstanding those loads,” said the July 21 email from Wellington Water. The recipient of the email was redacted.

“Building or foundation loads also need to be carefully managed,” it continued, addingthat building over or near the pipe was “highly risky”.

The Chinese embassy has asked the council to divert the interceptor pipe because it runs alongside its long-planned new embassy, set to be built on the corner of Tasman and Rugby streets, near Government House and the Basin Reserve.

The embassy has cited security concerns – it is apparently worried that people could access the site from below.

Wellington Water A Wellington Water staff member standing inside the Interceptor, the capital's largest sewage pipe.

The failure of the interceptor pipe would mean 67 million litres of sewage a day bubbling on to the streets and pouring into the sea. In 2020, the interceptor pipe burst under Willis Street, sending Olympic-sized pools of sewage into the harbour.

The break was just one in a long list of recent problems for Wellington Water that has leaks all over town, a long-running failure to fluoridate some water then a warning that severe water restrictions are likely in summer partly because there were so many leaks.

After decades in the too-hard basket, pipes are shaping up to becoming a key campaign issue in the upcoming local body elections, with all three major mayoral candidates pledging to make fixing pipes a top priority.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Mayor Andy Foster said the pipe was not necessarily fragile but should be considered so.

Mayor Andy Foster said fixing pipes was already a top priority and would remain so if he won re-election in October. Prior to his mayoralty, very few concerns had been taken to elected officials about the state of the city’s pipes, he said. Foster has been on the council since 1992.

Foster said he was not concerned about the state of the pipe saying the email did not say the pipe was brittle or fragile – just that it should be considered this way because of its age and its status as arguably “the most critical piece of infrastructure” in the city.

His main rivals for the mayoralty, Tory Whanau and Paul Eagle, also said that

fixing pipes would be their top priority.

Wellington Water was asked if the pipe was prone to imminent failure, if there were plans to replace it, and what would happen in the event of a failure. It was not able to respond by deadline on Sunday, although an unnamed spokesperson sent a statement saying it was never a good idea to build over existing infrastructure.

“The reality is we do have ageing infrastructure and historically there has been significant underinvestment in these critical assets in Wellington city,” the spokesperson said in an email.