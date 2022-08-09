Council signed off on collapsed wall in 2018, Wairarapa communities cut off after heavy rain

Wellington City Council chief infrastructure officer Siobhan Procter at the site of a slip on The Terrace in Wellington.

​ The Wellington and Wairarapa regions woke to a series of weather-related incidents, following a night of heavy rain. Rain in the Wellington region looks to have peaked about 9am

The Ghuznee St end of The Terrace remains closed after a large slip forced the evacuation of 12 homes on Monday afternoon. Residents are unlikely to return today

Slips and fallen trees were reported in Wadestown, Wilton, Aro Valley, Northland, Horokiwi and Remutaka Hill

Several coastal communities in South Wairarapa have been cut off by flooding

Well-known launch, the Sealion, sank at its mooring on Monday evening

The Wellington City Council signed off on a retaining wall four years before it collapsed and sent 50 cubic metres of earth and broken concrete onto the busy central city road below.

A dozen homes were evacuated after the slip came down across the southern end of The Terrace about 3.30pm Monday.

About 50 cubic metres of earth cascaded downwards, severing two gas pipes and sending large chunks of broken concrete, earth and foliage crashing onto the street. This amount of earth would fill almost five concrete mixers.

Council spokesman Richard MacLean said the main collapsed wall – another further up the property also collapsed – was inspected in 2018 and deemed to be in an average condition but still capable of doing its job. The wall dated from the early 1900s, he said.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff A slip on The Terrace in Wellington means residents from about 12 homes have been evacuated, and a portion of the road has been blocked off.

The section of The Terrace between Buller and Ghuznee streets remained closed on Tuesday morning. Council chief infrastructure officer Siobhan Procter said evacuated residents, above the slip site, would not be allowed back on Tuesday.

Procter said inspectors would need to give the all-clear before residents could return.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff A view from behind the slip on The Terrace.

Wellington has had about 400 slips so far in 2022. Procter said the capital averaged about 1100 slips a year and 2022 was no worse than others.

A night of torrential rain, following a Monday of bad weather, meant Wellington residents woke to a flurry of slips, downed trees, and some isolated surface flooding on Tuesday.

One lane of the only road in and out of the settlement of Horokiwi had also been blocked by a slip.

Monique Ford/Stuff Slips on the road to Horokiwi, following heavy overnight rain.

The famous Sealion boat sank at its moorings on Monday night.

Known for its colourful past and creative paint job the sole occupant of the 100-tonne launch was forced to flee the vessel leaving their possessions on board when it sank between 8.15pm-9pm.

Ross Giblin/Stuff The occupant the Sealion was forced to flee the vessel, leaving their possessions on board, when it sank on Monday night. (File photo).

Shortly before 8.40am Wellington City Council reported a large slip was blocking one lane on Curtis St, Northland between Randwick Rd and Whitehead Rd.

Slips were partially blocking a lane into Korokoro but traffic was able to get by.

Earlier in the morning, both southbound lanes from Stokes Valley along Eastern Hutt Rd were closed due to the ongoing risk from the large slip which undermined properties on Holborn Drive on July 22. One northbound lane had been converted to southbound travel.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff A bus evades a slip on London Rd, Korokoro, Lower Hutt on Tuesday morning.

Waka Kotahi Transport Agency advised that, as of 7.30am, a temporary 30 kmh speed restriction was in place due to flooding on SH53, Martinborough at the intersection with Wards line.

Metlink said buses would continue to replace trains on the Johnsonville line, following a slip on Monday.

supplied/Stuff The Ruamahanga River at the Waihenga Bridge near Martinborough was still open as of 10am but may close later in the day as water levels continue to rise.

Meanwhile, several coastal communities in South Wairarapa have been cut off by road closures.

There has been flooding at Hinekura and the community is isolated until the flooding recedes. All roads to the Tora coast are also closed.

A South Wairarapa District Council spokesperson said their staff could not get to Flatpoint, Glenburn, Pahaoa, Tora Te Awaiti, and White Rock.

The Ponitahi Bridge over the Huangarua River was cleared and opened on Tuesday morning, but it may have to close later today, the spokesperson said.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Another slip has come down on Wade St in Wadestown, Wellington.

Rain in Wellington was forecast to have peaked about 9am on Tuesday. Showers were expected throughout the day with southeasterlies gusting up to 90kmh in exposed places.