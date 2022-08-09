Wellington homes remain no-go zones after big slip, Horokiwi residents potentially stuck

Work to clear a slip on Cockayne Rd in Ngaio, Wellington - one of dozens in the city in a two-week period. Video first published on August 1, 2022.

A dozen Wellington homes remain no-go zones after a slip came down on The Terrace during an afternoon and night of slips and heavy rain around the region.

One lane of the only road in (and out) of the settlement of Horokiwi had also been blocked by a slip.

“Residents of Horokiwi, between Ngāūranga and Petone, may be cut off from the rest of the city until the large slip covering both lanes of Horokiwi Rd is cleared,” Wellington City Council spokesperson Richard MacLean said earlier on Tuesday morning.

Shortly before 8am MacLean said Horokiwi Rd was open to traffic but down to one lane on the narrow road.

READ MORE:

* 'We got really battered': Wellington City Council teams face huge clean-up following Cyclone Dovi

* Slips and evacuations as parts of Wellington mark second-wettest day on record

* Motorists urged to avoid non-essential travel as wild weather causes road closures



It was important for Wellingtonians to keep an eye out for the changing conditions, he said.

“There may be slips down all over town so just be really careful.”

Shortly before 8.40am Wellington City Council reported a large slip was blocking one lane on Curtis St, Northland between Randwick Rd and Whitehead Rd blocking. The road was under temporary traffic management with a 30km temporary speed limit through the site.

Monique Ford/Stuff Slips on the road to Horokiwi, following heavy overnight rain.

Two slips were partially blocking the southbound lane of State Highway 2 on the Remutaka Hill.

Police were called to the slips about 5 kms north of Kaitoke shortly before 7am.

A police spokesperson said the council had been notified and motorists were advised to exercise caution and expect delays in the area.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff A bus evades a slip on London Rd, Korokoro, Lower Hutt on Tuesday morning.

About 7.20 am Hutt City Council advised a fallen tree had come down on Mulberry Street in Maungaraki and there were multiple slips on London Rd in Korokoro.

The slips were partially blocking a lane into Korokoro but traffic was able to get by.

Both southbound lanes from Stokes Valley along Eastern Hutt Road were still closed at 8.30am due to the ongoing risk from the large slip which undermined properties on Holborn Drive on July 22. One northbound lane had been converted to southbound travel.

Waka Kotahi Transport Agency advised that, as of 7.30am, a temporary 30 kmh speed restriction was in place due to flooding on SH53, Martinborough at the intersection with Wards line.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff A slip on The Terrace in Wellington means residents from about 12 homes have been evacuated, and a portion of the road has been blocked off.

The Terrace slip, which happened shortly before 4pm on Monday, was followed by slips blocking most of Curtis St in Wilton, another on Wade St in Wadestown, one covering the back of a property on Governor Rd in Northland, and one covering both lanes in and out of Horokiwi Rd off State Highway 2, the Wellington City Council spokesman Richard MacLean said.

“Motorists and pedestrians are urged to take special care this morning due to the likelihood that more slips and trees may have come down around the city during the night,” MacLean said.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Another slip has come down on Wade St in Wadestown, Wellington.

There was also flooding in Seatoun and Karaka Bays overnight and trees down in Wadestown and Aro Valley.

The scene where a tree had become entangled in the overhead electricity cables at the entrance to Lower Watt St, Wadestown, was secured and cleared by 8.45am.

Colin MacDonald, whose son had a slip come down beneath his Wade St, Wadestown house on Monday evening, said his son’s house did not seem to be at risk.

“It's a bit of a worry. You never want a slip like that under your house.”

Matt Fitzsimons/Supplied A big slip on Terrace between Buller and Ghuznee Street on Monday.

The slip on the Terrace – between Buller and Ghuznee streets – meant the section of road remained closed on Tuesday morning.

Ruptured gas pipes, now capped, meant 10 homes were without gas.

About 12 homes had been evacuated due to the danger from the slip and a threatened tree.

Te Aro School, near the slip, was open.