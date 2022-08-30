What are Wellington regional council's priorities as local elections loom?

The Hutt River gets a health check every week, monitoring for E.coli, toxic algae and nutrients (first published April 2021)

When it comes to decisions about our rivers, bush, parks, and bus fares, the regional council pulls the strings.

There are 13 seats around the table, and elections are held on the second Saturday in October every three years – this year, it's October 8.

Greater Wellington Regional Council, or Te Pane Matua Taiao, is often able to fly under the radar where the public is concerned. Where the city council is blamed and badgered for burst pipes, inner-city slips and lost libraries, the regional council is quietly cleaning up rivers, chasing wallabies, and setting our bus fares.

With climate change already making itself felt around the region, extreme weather events battering coastlines and emissions targets shaping transport decisions, the regional council is at the nexus of decision-making. Here are the big issues a newly elected council will face.

READ MORE:

* Better public transport needed now

* Feedback wanted on proposed new bus routes for region

* Wellington Report 2019: 'Fundamental change' needed to secure emissions goals



Rosa Woods/Stuff Greater Wellington Regional Councillor Daran Ponter, at the meeting in which he was elected chairperson. (File photo)

Who are the candidates?

There are some familiar faces on the list of 30 candidates – Chris Calvi-Freeman, a former Wellington City councillor, and Simon Woolf, a current city councillor, are both running for the Pōneke/Wellington ward.

Existing councillors Thomas Nash​, Ros Connelly​, Ken Laban​, Chris Kirk-Burnnand​, Daran Ponter​, David Lee​, Roger Blakeley,​ Glenda Hughes and Penny Gaylor​ are all running again.

The only sure bet is Adrienne Staples, the existing Wairarapa representative, who is the only person running for its one seat this time around.

While city councils have a separate vote for mayor, the chairperson of the council will be elected by the victorious councillors.

Transport

Although it’s many people’s first instinct to blame the city council when their train is cancelled or their bus never turns up, it’s actually the regional council that builds and budgets these networks, through its transport arm Metlink.

The next decade will bring change in this space. There are multiple transformational infrastructure projects in the works, for which the regional council is a partner, including Let’s Get Wellington Moving, which will bring mass rapid transit in the form of light rail and buses, along with more bike lanes, and Te Ara Tupua, a shared walking and cycling trail the length of the harbour.

LGWM/Supplied Artist render: Let’s Get Wellington Moving, of which the regional council is a partner, will pedestrianise Wellington’s Golden Mile. (File photo)

A report released in June shows Wellington’s rail network needs a $7.3 billion overhaul as its ageing infrastructure, unreliable signal system and single-track sections won’t be able to keep up with predicted population growth.

A new signal system will probably be on the cards in the next 10 years, and new long-distance trains by 2028. However, the Hutt and Kāpiti lines may have to wait decades for a more frequent service.

Current Wairarapa councillor Staples said the region “desperately need[ed] upgrades to our trains. They’ve only got 5 years’ life in them, and that’s about the length of time it will take to get new ones.”

The council can’t meet the cost by increasing rates, as it would be too much of a burden, and a bid to central government to help out in Budget 2022 was unsuccessful – but there’s always next year.

Piers Fuller/Stuff Wairarapa needs new trains, but the money hasn’t so far been granted in a central Government Budget. Pictured: Masterton Railway Station. (File photo)

Seasonal illness and Covid-19 are worsening the effects of an already disruptive bus driver shortage, causing cancellations and reduced services across the network. Driver wages have already been increased, and future councillors will be faced with adapting the network, or improving driver conditions through their contracts with bus companies. There is no clear end in sight.

Caring for nature

Warm weather and low river flows create the perfect conditions for toxic algae to flourish, with warnings issued regularly across the region for swimmers and dog owners alike – and as global temperatures rise, this is set to worsen.

Urban and rural rivers faced different issues – those which ran through rural areas had increased nitrogen levels because of the fertilisers used on pasture, and the stock grazed on the land.

Maarten Holl/Stuff The regional council is tasked with setting the rules to protect our natural environment. Pictured: German tourists swimming in the waterfall at Dry Creek Valley, Belmont Regional Park. (File photo)

Wairarapa, already prone to dry summers, is expected to see increases at both ends of the rainfall spectrum – droughts and floods, in turn. Water resilience will be key, whether it be storage for drinking water, or more resilient three waters infrastructure to handle huge

Climate change will bring rising sea levels and more extreme weather. While the infrastructure itself – water infrastructure, sea walls and coastal roads – usually falls to city councils to manage, the regional council is tasked with mapping and assessing potential risks to assets and communities.

Alongside this sit predator eradication goals as Wellington aims to be the world’s first predator-free capital city in the next five years, and pest plant removal, as weeds threaten to choke natural areas and undo all our gains.

As well as caring for existing assets, the council is keen to create some new ones. The Wainuiomata Sanctuary, a potential a kākāpō paradise in the hills above the Hutt Valley rests in the balance. The issue: funding.

STUFF / Connor Scott Climate Change Minister James Shaw and regional councillor Thomas Nash talk to reporter Kate Green in the Stuff Wellington office, about the potential for a new Wainuiomata sanctuary, which failed to have its Budget bid granted last year.

The elephant in the room – how do we reduce emissions?

In December 2020, the council announced plans to reduce stock grazing in favour of restoring native bush and wetlands in its parks, in an effort to reduce carbon emissions.

Blakely, the council transport committee chairperson, said the next few years would determine how the region did its bit for emissions reductions.

In the Wellington region, 39% of emissions come from transport, 34% from agriculture, followed by 18% from stationary energy (from fuels used in electricity generation, manufacturing, construction and commercial sectors, and domestic heating).

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), an arm of the United Nations tasked with advancing knowledge on human-induced climate change, recommended the world halve emissions by 2030 if we are to stay within 1.5C of warming.

The council has committed to “40% mode share shift”, meaning getting more than 200,000 people get out of their cars and onto the bus or a bike in the next eight years to move us towards that goal.

But with Kiwis so attached to their cars, the biggest challenge will be changing their habits.

