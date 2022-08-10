Mayor shows council's hand on Three Waters – and it's very divided

Dr Ayesha Verrall on why the Government is taking control of fluoridation. Video first published March 2021.

Wellington mayor Andy Foster has laid out his council's concerns on the new Three Waters legislation, with the loss of a local voice being one of the key concerns.

He has previously been vague about his stance but told Parliament’s finance and expenditure select committee on Wednesday that the council thought it was a good move, but there was room for improvement in the finer details.

Foster opened his submission with a caveat. “As a council we’re quite divided on the legislation. Half the council thinks it's great, half the council thinks it isn’t.”

In essence, the new legislation will give Government control of drinking water, stormwater and wastewater services and assets from the 67 local councils through four new regional organisations – independent of local councils, but in which they would still have representatives.

READ MORE:

* City council pushes for change to Government's new housing rules

* Councillor questions city council's funding streams for $6.4 billion transport programme

* Southern councils push for local tourist levies to support visitor growth



KEVIN STENT/Stuff Wellington mayor Andy Foster told MPs the loss of a local voice is one of his council’s key concerns about Three Waters. (File photo)

“We are really concerned about the issue of local voice and the ability for local communities and councils to be able to influence what is done and where it's done,” Foster said.

More entities than the proposed four would be better, he said, and give a better chance of local voice being heard.

Foster told the committee the council also had concerns about how the legislation would affect the city’s plans for growth. “We're trying to plan our growth to target it to particular areas, so we need to make sure that the infrastructure is there for that,” he said.

“If you've got a big entity across 22 councils, as it will be for us, how they will prioritise investment?” He said it would be hard for more infrastructure for growth to compete against competing interests like drinking water quality.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff A burst pipe flooded the intersection between KFC and Pak’nSave in Kilbirnie in May. (File photo)

Another concern was that the council would be left collecting rates to fund the entity. Collecting funds on its behalf would be “profoundly unpleasant for councils,” Foster said. “We’re not going to particularly want to do that.”

The funding mechanism was still to be decided. If it was to be done via volumetric charging – people pay for the quantity they used – then Wellington would need water meters.

The first question of Foster was asked by Labour MP Greg O’Connor: “Is there any reason why the CEO isn’t here today?”

Kevin Stent/Stuff A contractor at the Moa Point treatment plant in Wellington connects a waste pipe to a sewage truck for transport to Southern Landfill. (File photo)

Council chief executive Barbara McKerrow’s name was down next to Foster’s on the list of submitters. Council spokesperson Richard MacLean said it was likely only because they were joint signatories on the submission.

Councillor Jenny Condie said Foster had accurately summed up the council’s views. At the end of the day, the submission was written as a consensus of all councillors, and although there were parts she, and others, disagreed with, an agreement had to be reached.