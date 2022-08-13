Chief Ombudsman spent 7 years and $440k trying to stop others using the name ‘ombudsman’

Chief Ombudsman Peter Boshier says the court has made its decision and he accepts that.

The Chief Ombudsman spent more than $440,000 in public money and seven years fighting to stop Financial Services Complaints from officially using the name ombudsman.

Chief Ombudsman Peter Boshier eventually lost the legal battle with the Court of Appeal instructing him to allow the dispute resolution scheme to use the name. But along the way he successfully campaigned to change the law, meaning no further private entities will be able to use the term.

Financial Services Complaints (FSCL) chief executive Susan Taylor – who can now call herself the Financial Ombudsman – said she was “surprised and disappointed” FSCL wasn’t given the go-ahead from the start.

“It’s a shame that it’s taken seven years to achieve something that, in our view, we should have been given use of back in 2015, when we first applied,” she said.

Boshier said the issue had been before the courts and he’d accepted the findings.

“I do not wish to re-litigate the case here,” he said. “This has been a long and very expensive dispute for both sides.”

Along the way, questions have been raised about the lengths subsequent Chief Ombudsmen (first Dame Beverley Wakem, then Boshier) went to in an effort to block private entities from using the name. As well as the office’s decision to seek a legislative change, while the case was before the courts, and without conclusive evidence that a law change was needed to protect the name.

The saga is a lengthy one, and hinges on who should have the right to use the term, which holds mana and inspires public confidence.

Susan Taylor, chief executive of Financial Services Complaints Limited, is now able to call herself 'ombudsman', but at a high cost and many years of legal battles.

In 2015, FSCL first applied to use the term ombudsman. At the time, two other private dispute resolution schemes had been granted permission to use the name by the Chief Ombudsman.

Taylor said FSCL operated in the same space as the Banking Ombudsman and the Insurance Ombudsman. It had also met the requirements of independence, fairness and efficiency, to become an approved dispute resolution scheme under the Dispute Resolution Act.

The entity’s research showed consumers tended to have better awareness, trust and confidence in a scheme that carried the name ombudsman, so it was keen to be able to use the name – like its competitors.

Boshier said he believed the law change struck the right balance in protecting the integrity of the name, and did not see any issues in seeking that change while the FSCL case was being litigated.

The initial attempt was rebuffed, so FSCL applied for a judicial review.

While the Chief Ombudsman won the initial judicial review brought by FSCL, subsequent High Court and Court of Appeal rulings called into question Boshier’s approach.

A 2021 High Court ruling from Justice Grice quashed Boshier’s decision not to grant FSCL the right to use the name, on the grounds that emails he sent to Parliament Speaker Trevor Mallard showed he did not have an open mind on the issue he was considering.

The judgment was notable, given that Boshier is often the chief arbiter of disputes, and the overseer of administrative law.

A rare move saw FSCL go back to the Court of Appeal, asking it to specifically instruct Boshier to allow FSCL to use the name, rather than again leaving it up to Boshier to make the call. The Court of Appeal made its ruling in June.

In the end, the Office of the Ombudsman spent $295,602 on legal fees fighting the case, and paid $148,178 in damages to FSCL.

Taylor said she was pleased she was now able to use the name ‘ombudsman’ but was concerned the law change that happened along the way prohibited others from having the same opportunity.

The FSCL boss added that she was concerned about the timing and lack of public consultation surrounding the 2019 legislative change.

Boshier’s argument for the law change centred on the risk of devaluing the name and its mana, should there be wide proliferation.

“In my view, it is vital that New Zealanders know where to turn when they need my services, which are free, neutral, and available to everyone. That is why protecting the name is so important,” he said.

Parliament Speaker Trevor Mallard is the parliamentarian in charge of the Parliamentary Ombudsman, and was first approached by Boshier about the law change. He declined to comment.

Justice Minister Kiri Allan said the law change was necessary to prohibit the use of the name and to prevent the risk of proliferation of the name by other disputes resolution bodies, while preserving clarity and protecting the integrity and value of the Parliamentary Ombudsmen.

But Ministry of Justice advice and a regulatory impact assessment found there was no conclusive evidence that this was a real risk, and suggested a law change was not necessary, particularly while the FSCL case was before the courts.

Then-Justice Minister Andrew Little proceeded with the law change in 2019 despite the advice.

Former Justice Minister Andrew Little was in charge of shepherding through the law change, which means no further private entities will be able to use the name 'ombudsman'.

Through the Select Committee process, a savings clause was added for FSCL, meaning that dependent on the outcome of the court cases FSCL, along with the banking and insurance dispute resolution entities, would all retain the right to use the name.

And while the Labour-majority committee recommended the law be passed, the National members sitting on the committee referred to it as “a waste of Parliament’s time”, citing the lack of conclusive evidence for a law change.

The changes came into effect in 2020, National and ACT voted against the bill. Speaker of the House Trevor Mallard declined to comment.