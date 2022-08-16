Second youth assaulted in a week at Queensgate mall

A 13-year-old boy had the knife pulled on him by the attackers, who demanded he hand over his bike.

A 14-year-old boy was left with blood streaming down his face and two front teeth knocked out after an alleged assault outside a Lower Hutt mall – the second to be reported in a week.

Noah, 14, was attacked by two other youths inside Queensgate Mall on Sunday afternoon, according to his mother, Amy, who asked for her surname to be withheld for the boy’s protection.

The teenagers knew each other from attending Hutt Valley High School together, Amy said, although the antagonists were understood to have been expelled last year. Noah’s troubles with one boy in particular had been brewing for weeks, she said.

Things came to a head at Queensgate Mall on Sunday when a girl, backed up by others, started“laying into him” in the middle of the mall.

Two youths were arrested and referred to Youth Aid, a police spokesperson said. Nobody else was being sought in relation to the incident.

When Amy went to collect her son from the mall, she

confronted the girl and, by Amy’s own admission, they began fighting too.

Simon O'Connor/Stuff A police spokesperson says two youths were arrested and referred to Youth Aid, and nobody else is being sought in relation to the incident. (File photo)

Noah was treated in hospital and would have to wear a brace for two weeks to keep his teeth in place, during which time his food would have to be blended.

To make matters worse, footage of the attacks was going around on social media, Amy said.

It was the second report of an assault among youth by the Queensgate Mall in a week.

A16-year-old girl was waiting for a bus home on Bunny St, outside Queensgate Mall when she was viciously assaulted after one of a large group of youths snatched her phone.

Her head was allegedly stomped on and she was held at knifepoint – by some of the same group of kids, Amy said.

Hutt South MP Ginny Andersen said the incidents were “completely unacceptable and should not be tolerated”.

Kevin Stent/Stuff Hutt South MP Ginny Anderson says violence has been an ongoing issue around the mall, and incidents tend to come and go in cycles. (File photo)

There was an ongoing issue around the area of the mall,with past incidents including the use of weapons, intimidation and fights on buses.

“Our kids should be able to catch a bus home without a threat of violence ... It’s a real fear as a parent and you want them to be safe.”

Despite the two assaults happening in quick succession, Andersen said youth crime had been decreasing in recent years.

The latest Youth Justice Indicators Summary Report revealed offending rates among rangatahi (young people) decreased by 63% between 2010/11 and 2020/2.

Andersen said she planned to meet with concerned parents in a meeting on Thursday.

Queensgate regional centre manager Jan Plummer said she was unable to provide further information as there was an active police investigation.

“The safety of our customers, retailers and colleagues is of paramount importance, and we will be attending a meeting with the local mayor, Hutt City Council and New Zealand Police to understand what steps are being taken concerning the wider safety issues in the surrounding area and Lower Hutt region,” Plummer said in a statement.

Lower Hutt Mayor Campbell Barry confirmed he would be attending the meeting which would also include Metlink representatives to “put an immediate stop to these incidents”.

“These attacks in this area are deeply concerning, and quite frankly, appalling,” Barry said.

“It is vital a solution be found to ensure the safety of people simply going about their daily lives.”

Tuesday, August 17: This story has been updated to better reflect the relationship between the victim and the antagonists.