Wellington mayoral hopeful claimed Covid vaccine dangerous, backed Trump rioters

Wellington mayoral candidate Barbara McKenzie has claimed children cannot spread Covid-19 and that the Covid vaccination is “very unsafe” – and has spoken out in favour of the occupation of Parliament grounds.

McKenzie, one of nine running for the capital’s top job, is also a critic of Significant Natural Area regulations, which enable councils to protect areas with indigenous biodiversity.

But her online footprint shows she has called for Covid vaccinations to be stopped and has defended the Trump-inspired rioters who stormed the US Capitol building on January 6 last year.

McKenzie did not return calls on Wednesday asking for comment about her online posts, although she did earlier reply to an email asking all mayoral candidates if they had links to anti-vax group Voices for Freedom.

She responded with an alternative list of questions based around “unlawful expropriation of private property”, co-governance, making the city car-free and whether cycleway spending should take precedence over infrastructure spending.

When she announced her candidacy for mayor, McKenzie said “more respect needs to be shown for views contrary to the prevailing ideology” and promised “a radical shake up of the prevailing culture.”

Stuff asked all council candidates in the Wellington region about their stance on Voices for Freedom after Stuff Circuit on Monday revealed the anti-vaccine group called on its 100,000 members to make the country “ungovernable”.

Supplied Barbara McKenzie, a Wellington mayoral candidate, has written blog posts calling into question the Covid vaccine.

It said it was supporting candidates in local body elections to “sway the results (and) throw our weight around”.

A review of posts on McKenzie’s blog shows she posted a letter written by an engineer to MPs in 2021 calling for vaccinations to be stopped. It claimed that, in one week, “more people died from the Covid vaccines than from Covid itself”.

In a separate post she claims the vaccine is “not at all effective, and very unsafe”.

McKenzie also called the pandemic an “alleged disease” and, in another post, said: “There’s absolutely no justification for forcing children to wear masks: they are not at risk from Covid-19, nor do they spread it.”

McKenzie also said those involved in the storming of the Capitol building in Washington “took some selfies, and did little or no damage”. She compared the media coverage of that event in Washington DC to the February occupation of Parliament grounds in Wellington in opposition to mandates.

“There is no evidence that the protest is intended to be anything but peaceful, with speeches, music and hanging out,” she said.

Around the same time as her post, the area around Wellington’s Parliament had become hostile for many groups.

Journalists were abused and threatened at the occupation. Nearby schools would go on to have parents monitoring streets to get children safely to school and, after a violent end to the occupation, more than 250 people were arrested and faced charges including assault with a weapon and rioting.

Braden Fastier/Stuff Police clash with protesters as they remove tents and camping equipment from the occupation site on day 23 of the Anti-Mandate protests at Parliament in Wellington.

Experts said McKenzie’s contentions were dangerous.

“This is unconscionable misinformation which would actually hurt people if they followed any of her advice or understanding,” said Professor Graham Le Gros, director of the Malaghan Institute and Vaccine Alliance Aotearoa.

“It should be completely ignored.”

University of Auckland vaccinologist and associate professor Helen Petousis-Harris said, with 1794 New Zealand deaths related to Covid, and perhaps three “plausibly related” to the vaccination, the numbers hugely favoured the vaccine.

Covid-19 was currently the leading cause of death in the country, she said.

Claims the vaccine was unsafe and ineffective lacked logic: It had been through the proper checks and approvals and did an “excellent job of preventing serious disease and death” even if its ability to prevent transmission was limited, Petoussis-Harris said.

Meanwhile, Ray Chung, also running for mayor of Wellington, is one of just seven candidates nationally endorsed by anti-mandate group Resistance Kiwi.

Chung said he was unaware of the endorsement until this week and would be asking for the group to remove it.