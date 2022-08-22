My Wellington: Fish and chips, tomato sauce and toes in the sand

Geoff Ngan has lived in three locations on the same Lyall Bay street over the last decade.

Executive chef Geoff Ngan has worked at Shed 5 restaurant in three "tours of duty" since the early nineties. When he’s not working, he enjoys being at his son's rugby games and throwing the last of his chips to the seagulls on Lyall Bay beach.

What part of Wellington do you live in, and why?

I live in Lyall Bay with my partner, Kirsty, and our son, William. When we came back from the United Kingdom in 2012, my sister happened to have a bit of room in her house for us.

It’s very difficult to support your partner with the hours I work. When my older sister decided to sell her house next door we bought it and [that meant] we could have some family next door. Later, we bought a house little over 10 doors down, so we’re still very close to our family.

My favourite thing about this part of Wellington is …

We know all our neighbours and it feels very safe for my son to scoot up and down the lovely wide streets. We need to keep that sort of thing alive; that safety and security.

The best place to get coffee and bump into neighbours is …

Queen Sally’s Diamond Deli. They make good coffee, they’re really friendly, and when we go out for walks to the beach we will stop and, Kirsty especially, will always bump into neighbours.

If you’re looking for somewhere to eat in Lyall Bay, you can’t go past …

I’m not a pretentious eater, so I’m going to say Seaview Takeaways.

Just to be able to grab fish and chips from your local, sit on the beach and chuck your chips to the seagulls. It’s a Kiwi rite of passage … Fish and chips, tomato sauce and toes in the sand.

My perfect Saturday morning is …

I rush out the door and take William to his rugby. Coffee in the thermos, gumboots – depending on the weather – and home for a late breakfast.

It was beautiful weather [last] weekend, all the parents were in a good mood and the boys put in some good tackles and passes. They’re 9-year-olds, they’re running around like seagulls after a chip.

Juan Zarama Perini Geoff Ngan says Wellington needs to address the ancient infrastructure “that’s literally bubbling beneath the surface.”

My guilty pleasure in the city is to go to …

I’m not too guilty. I will often pop into KC Cafe. If I’m driving home at 11.30 at night, and I’m starving, a bowl of noodles is a good way to clear the head. Being Chinese, it’s my comfort food.

It’s good honest tucker.

If I were mayor for a day I would …

I was witness to the pipes exploding and raw sewage being pumped into our harbour [in 2019].

With so many more people living in the city, the strain on that ancient infrastructure will all probably come to a head.

We have to do something to fix this problem that’s literally bubbling beneath the surface.

My nominee for Wellingtonian of the Year would be …

My partner, Kirsty, is an amazing ray of light and everything she touches she warms.

She’s always doing good and I don’t know where she finds the energy. I’m very lucky to have her in my life.