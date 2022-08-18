Increased police presence at Queensgate Mall after two recent assaults

A 13-year-old boy had the knife pulled on him by the attackers, who demanded he hand over his bike.

An increased police presence, upgrading CCTV and restricting access to free wi-fi by Queensgate Mall are among the approved safety upgrades following recent assaults in the area.

Safety at the Bunny Street bus interchange outside Queensgate Mall was discussed at a meeting held by Lower Hutt Mayor Campbell Barry on Wednesday. It was attended by local MPs Ginny Anderson and Chris Bishop, police, Queensgate, Greater Wellington Regional Council, Metlink and Hutt City Council officials.

It comes after two assaults were reported on two consecutive Sundays. A 16-year-old was the first victim to a vicious assault, while waiting for a bus on Bunny St on August 7. She was allegedly held at knifepoint and had her head stomped on.

The following Sunday, a 14-year-old boy was left with blood streaming down his face and two front teeth knocked out after an alleged assault outside the mall.

READ MORE:

* Wellington today, July 29: Shoppers allowed back into Queensgate mall after evacuation, missing Carterton man walks out of Tararua Forest Park

* Teen fight club: Disabled man kicked in head metres from Dunedin police station

* Police are called to Christchurch's bus interchange at least once a day, new figures show



Hayden Ward, whose daughter was assaulted, said he welcomed the recommendations.

“Some of the ideas seem great,” he said.

“They need to re-think the free wi-fi situation because as long as there is free wi-fi they [local youth] will hang out together.”

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff The bus stop on Bunny Street, Lower Hutt has become a magnet for anti-social behaviour.

Ward, and the families of other victims, are meeting with Andersen on Thursday night to discuss the situation. Families would like to see the stop redesigned, to make it more unattractive for college students to congregate, he said.

Schools also needed to do more to stop students gathering in large numbers during school hours, he said.

Barry said those at the meeting agreed the assaults were “deeply concerning, and quite frankly, appalling”.

There were wider social issues driving the offending that needed to be addressed, he said. However, those would take time. In the meantime, short-term and medium-term changes were agreed on at the meeting.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff There have also been at least two recent assaults at the bus stop.

They included increased police presence in the area, upgrading four existing CCTV cameras to provide a 360 degree range at all times, restricting access to free wi-fi from local businesses, working with community organisations to increase presence in the area, and considering the relocation of a bus stop to minimise congregation.

Design changes being considered to the bus interchange would also be fast tracked, he said.

Barry said the group was confident short-term changes could be made to improve safety in the area immediately.

“Immediate solutions are about ensuring everyone feels safe as they catch the bus or go about their daily lives.”

Meanwhile, other solutions would be worked on to continue ensuring the public’s safety.

Plans to redesign the area are part of the $700m RiverLink project and Barry said that he would like to see that work speeded up, so a long term situation can be found.

.