Wellington's regional council unanimously backs plan to end car-dependent suburbs

A regional council plan to halt the building of car-dependent suburbs has passed unanimously at a meeting on Thursday afternoon.

The new Regional Policy Statement (RPS) is now notified, meaning it will go out for public submissions, after a meeting lasting only 40 minutes.

It is the first time a regional council in Aotearoa has proposed a binding emissions target, and it will mean big changes for the region – better public transport, 15-minute neighbourhoods (where everything you need is only a 15-minute walk or bike away) and much more dedicated space for walking and biking.

Under the new plan, developers wanting to build a 200-house subdivision on the outskirts of the region would have to demonstrate no increase to emissions – whether through the building of the houses or by creating heavy car dependency among its residents – before being granted consent.

Local councils in the region will need to align their district plans with the new RPS – some may need to be changed and all will need to be checked. The stipulations in the document will be enforceable by law.

Rosa Woods/Stuff Greater Wellington Regional Council has unanimously backed a new plan to reduce car dependency, improve public transport and restrict activities which cause emissions – and this time, it’s backed up by law. Pictured: Chairperson Daran Ponter. (File photo)

The emissions target comes alongside a raft of other changes, including rules to protect water systems and freshwater ecology.

The building of new greenfield developments (satellite suburbs built on large chunks of previously undeveloped land) would likely be affected by the rules, as these generate emissions by necessitating heavy car use, as people drive from home often more than twice a day, for work, socialising or errands.

To address this issue, the council is suggesting higher density development of existing centres and better public transport.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff The new plan will raise the bar for developers to prove their activities won’t lead to increased emissions. (File photo)

Talk Wellington editor Isabella Cawthorn said more compact, liveable places could not come soon enough.

“Delightfully, a neighbourhood structure and layout that's head and shoulders better on all the important things – for local businesses, for healthier and happier kids and old people, for long-term relationships, for biodiversity, for resilience, so on and so on – also happens to be exactly the structure that's low-emissions.”

Transport committee chair Roger Blakeley said everyone would have the opportunity to make submissions on the document. He expected the council would hear more of the issues already raised by territorial authorities during preliminary consultation – namely, is it achievable, and is it affordable?

“The officers’ advice is that it is both,” Blakeley said.

Supplied Transport committee chair Roger Blakeley says the plan is both affordable and achievable, according to council officers’ advice. (File photo)

The document had been more than a year in the making, and Blakeley hoped it would become a template for other regions to follow.

“If people are worried it might impose undue costs on councils, Wellington City Council is already doing it

Wellington mayor Andy Foster said yesterday the plan was “broadly consistent with the aspirations we've already set” – that is, to reduce emissions by 57% by 2030.