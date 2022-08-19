'Hunger Games at the bus stop': Wellington public transport woes worsen

Bus cancellation rates are up from less than 1% to more than 7%, on top of an already reduced schedule due to a bus driver shortage and winter illness. (File photo)

There are fewer buses on Wellington’s streets than at any point in the past three years, as cancellations reach a new peak in an already reduced timetable.

This month so far, 4429 of the 57,448 bus journeys scheduled across all operators have been cancelled. The cancellation rate has risen from 4.45% in June, to 5.12% in July, to 7.71% for the first half of August.

This time in 2019 – the most recent year not affected by Covid-19 restrictions – there were 99,339 journeys scheduled and 611 cancelled, for a cancellation rate of 0.62%.

Metlink general manager Samantha Gain said it was due to the ongoing driver shortage and high rates of Covid and seasonal sickness among bus operators.

“These issues are also impacting bus services throughout the country,” she said.

“We understand cancellations are affecting our customers and we are grateful for their patience and understanding during this time.”

The rate of scheduled services had been decreasing, as Metlink worked to target their limited services where they were most needed, Gain said.

Although it is only mid-August, already there have been a comparable number of cancellations to the whole of July – 4429 so far this month, compared to 4963 for July. In June 4029 journeys were cancelled.

Greater Wellington Regional Council chairperson Daran Ponter said the council, through its public transport arm Metlink, had worked to “stave off the worst of this”.

One way of reducing cancellations was to reduce the number of services altogether.

This would give people more certainty, but “it would be ‘Hunger Games’ at the bus stop”, Ponter said.

The Government announced last week a new “sustainable public transport framework” will replace the current policy and legislative framework for the planning, procurement and delivery of bus and ferry public transport services.

The current system is known as the “public transport operating model” and has been in place since 2013 and many blame it for creating a cost-cutting, negative culture that has driven staff away from the industry.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff This month so far, 4429 of the 57,448 bus journeys scheduled across all operators have been cancelled.

Recent wage increases had helped with bus driver retention, but bus companies were still faced with the fundamental issue of not enough drivers to hire.

Ponter wrote to Transport and Immigration Minister Michael Wood in July, asking for a relaxation of immigration settings to allow bus drivers to qualify as skilled migrants to fill the shortage, but had not heard back.

“It’s our best shot to get bums into driver’s seats.”

Bus companies were already in the practice of hiring drivers from overseas, as well as people without the required licence and training them up.

“We’d like a response to that letter,” he said.

“It’s not the first time that issue has been put in front of the minister.”

How long would the cancellations go on for?

“We just simply don’t have an answer to that,” Ponter said.