Past owners of empty $4m family home say they can't understand how it has been left unloved

The family who sold the hillside villa 17 years ago has expressed sadness and confusion over why it would sit empty for so long.

When Zoe Virtue saw pictures of her childhood home in the news, the memories came flooding back: barbecues on the lawn, basketball on the paved courtyard her dad had laid, and the converted attic bedroom in which her brothers slept.

But now, perched on the hill overlooking Wellington's millionaire mile of Oriental Bay, the $4 million home has sat empty on the hill for the past 17 years.

Virtue, who now lives in Auckland, grew up in that house and her father had lived there since he was born.

"It is really sad," she said. "I can't understand why someone would buy that house and just leave it."

Juan Zarama Perini/Stuff Homes.co.nz estimates the property, at 304 Oriental Parade, is worth $3.75m, while the Wellington City Council values it at $4.17m.

Homes.co.nz estimates the property at 304 Oriental Parade is worth $3.75m, while the Wellington City Council values it at $4.17m. All but $70,000 of that value is in the 809m² of land.

The windows provide a glimpse into a house unloved. The remaining spouting is hanging loose, roofing tiles are missing, the path is overgrown, weatherboards are coming off and an external cable is hanging loose.

Zoe Virtue For Zoe Virtue, the run-down house in Oriental Parade is the site of many childhood memories.

As a child, Virtue and her friends would play in the Town Belt, which joined the back of their garden with its winding path, and spent time with their nan, who lived in the downstairs flat.

“I remember as a really young kid playing all through there,” she said.

The three-bedroom house actually had five bedrooms when the family lived there, with the attic converted into two bedrooms for her brothers. A piano stood in the entrance way and Virtue’s own bedroom was up the first flight of stairs.

Zoe Virtue An old-fashioned cable car used to run up to the house.

Virtue remembers the wonky cable car. It was designed to make accessing the house easier on the steep slope of Mt Victoria but made outings with a bike quite difficult.

Once, her 10-year-old brother took a fall from the car at its highest point after a friend had messed around with the cables. “He broke some bones, pushed some teeth out,” she said.

The family moved out 17 years ago, downsizing as all the children had grown up and left home.

Zoe Virtue Zoe Virtue as a child in the lounge, which is now empty.

The photo of the side of the house, with its big windows and view into the living room, brought another twinge of sadness.

This was the room she spent most nights tucked up in front of the TV with her parents. Her mum died a few years after they sold the house – there were a lot of memories in that room.

The Virtues’ sadness at the state of the house is echoed by neighbour Paula Comerford, who previously told Stuff that roofing tiles from the dilapidated house had been landing on her cable car roof and the lack of guttering was threatening to cause slips on her land.

Juan Zarama Perini/Stuff The multimillion-dollar house that is falling apart in Oriental Bay, Wellington. The picture of this view into the living room brought back memories for Zoe Virtue.

“It was a beautiful house,” said Comerford, who tried to buy it with her partner in 2005, then ended up building their own house next door.

The couple that did buy it broke up and never moved in, she said. Apart from someone renting it for about six months it had been empty.

Property records show the house is owned by Shazwel Investments Ltd, which is owned by Sharon Scaife, also referred to as Sharon Woodley in council documents.

The owner has been approached for comment.