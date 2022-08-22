Another devastating slip behind the Painted Ladies of Wellington

Multiple warnings were sounded about moving ground in Oriental Bay before a slip came down behind some of Wellington's most well-known homes (Video first published in August, 2021)

Wellington's so-called Seven Sisters homes on Oriental Parade have had another devastating slip crash into their backyard.

A resident, who did not want to be named due to concern over possible council backlash, has been unable to enter his backyard or use his washing machine since a slip behind the homes came down in July, 2021. Meanwhile, his downstairs neighbour was not able to fully use the back of her house.

Then, as rain fell – almost continuously – onto an already-sodden city, about 160 further slips came down around Wellington. This included one behind the Oriental Pde homes, also known as the Painted Ladies.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Another devastating slip has affected the Seven Sisters on Oriental Pde.

The resident said the amount of debris that came down was comparable to the 2021 slip. Following that slip, it emerged there had been nearly a year of warnings to Wellington City Council about the moving land.

His neighbour’s house had debris piled a storey-high behind his house, while the house behind had piles exposed.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff The most recent slip comes after a previous landslide in July 2021.

“It is really, really precarious,” he said.

“It is almost like a vertical face.”

He was not aware of any remedial action that had happened since the 2021 slip.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff The so-called Seven Sisters are 188 to 200 Oriental Pde – built in 1906 and designed by architect Joshua Charlesworth. (File photo)

Council spokesperson Richard MacLean said council staff became aware of the new slip on Monday and were sending staff to investigate. It appeared there was no urgent need to evacuate people from the homes though staff would look at the situation again on Tuesday.

The so-called Seven Sisters are 188 to 200 Oriental Pde, according to Wellington City Council, which says they were built in 1906 and designed by architect Joshua Charlesworth.

A “number of significant people” had occupied them, including early 20th century Māori leader and statesman Sir Apirana Ngata​ who lived at 188 for 15 years.

“These houses are highly visible from Oriental Pde and contribute a great deal to the Oriental Pde streetscape,” the council website says. “The varied designs contribute significantly to the value, character and sense of place on Oriental Pde.”