Tickets worth $231k for illegal bus lane driving wiped

Motorists fined for using the bus lane on Riddiford Rd have had their tickets cancelled and refunded by council, who conceded the lane was “confusing”.

Wellington City Council is cancelling $231,600 worth of tickets issued to cars driven in the Newtown bus lane.

A total of 1544 tickets worth $150 each were issued to drivers between Hall St and 20 Riddiford St (opposite Wellington Hospital) between July 11 and August 16.

However, the council announced it was cancelling and refunding those tickets already paid because “the new road layout was confusing and signage about the changes did not give people enough warning”.

Signage about the new bus lane, installed on June 2, met legal and safety requirements, but the council had received “lots of feedback” about it causing confusion and 320 tickets were appealed and would now be cancelled.

READ MORE:

* Fines total $1.2m in a fortnight as Bay of Plenty road trial riles residents

* Snapped on the road: The bus lane cameras dishing out $12,000 in fines a day

* Wellington's most unlucky spots for parking tickets



Council chief planning officer Liam Hodgetts said they understood it took time for people to familiarise themselves with a new road layout.

KEVIN STENT/STUFF Wellingtonians react to the Government's Let's Get Wellington Moving announcement on its preferred options.

“If the changes are approved, we will have a two-week period of issuing warnings before any tickets are issued.

“To continue to keep people safe on this route, we will be monitoring and responding to any issues that arise, including possible infringements and towing of parked vehicles obstructing the bike lane.”

Refunds for the 350 tickets already paid, totalling $52,500, would be issued over the next four weeks.

Changes to the bus lane are out for consultation until 5pm on August 31, and elected members are expected to decide on changes in mid-September – including consideration of signage and road markings.

In the same period, no tickets were issued to people obstructing the cycle lane, but warnings were issued for the first four weeks.