Wellington commuters face delays as buses replace trains for rail worker meeting

Metlink and the Rail and Maritime Transport Union say they hope disruptions will be minimal, but warn commuters to brace for longer travel times.

Wellington commuters will face longer travel times on Wednesday, as buses replace off-peak trains during an annual rail workers union meeting.

Unionised members of Metlink rail operator, Transdev, will be attending their annual union meeting, affecting the Hutt Valley, Melling, Johnsonville, Kapiti and Wairarapa lines.

Off-peak rail passengers in the Wellington region will face longer travel times as buses replace trains from 9am to 3pm.

Metlink general manager Samantha Gain said off-peak rail passengers should allow extra time for their journeys.

“Metlink fully supports union members attending this important meeting. While it takes place, we’d be grateful for our passengers’ patience and understanding.”

Rail and Maritime Transport Union general secretary Wayne Butson said the Wellington branch’s 890 members – including 600 employed by Transdev – would meet for up to two hours.

Andrew Gorrie/Stuff Rail and Maritime Transport Union general secretary Wayne Butson says the meeting will also provide an opportunity to discuss the current wage negotiations.

The meeting would cover administrative business, including passing the annual accounts and electing officers.

Butson said it was also an opportunity to update members on current wage bargaining. The collective agreement ran out in early July, and negotiations kicked off about three weeks ago.

The general secretary said the annual meeting would mean a reduced service for commuters, but the union hoped disruption would be minimal.

Scheduled bus replacements running before 9am and after would run as normal. Customers were urged to keep up-to-date through the Metlink website, mobile phone app and social media channels.