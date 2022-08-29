Wellingtonians aren't ready to carpool, despite startup's best efforts

Backed-up traffic can be a common sight in Wellington. But despite one start-ups best efforts to reduce the number of cars on the road, capital commuters aren’t quite ready to turn to organised carpooling. (File photo.)

A capital city startup has discovered, despite its best efforts, Wellingtonians might not be ready to embrace carpooling as an alternative to driving to work.

Hitch began as a startup focused on moving people from mostly empty private cars into more a more climate-friendly ride-share mentality, with coworkers of participating businesses sharing rides to and from work.

But co-founders Todd Foster and Claudia Grave found, in a trial involving 15 businesses – including The Co-operative Bank and PWC – they only managed to lure those already taking the bus.

In Wellington, 39% of carbon emissions come from transport, and both Wellington City and Greater Wellington Regional Councils are pushing to reduce that footprint, along with plenty of private businesses.

On-demand services like Uber, Ola and Zoomy are popular amongst Kiwis, and a to-your-door public transport trial in Tawa is going well. Car share services are on the rise too: nationally, Mevo users more than doubled to 20,000 in the past year.

However – unlike the model proposed by Hitch – all these options commission a car which would not otherwise have made the trip.

Individuals can find paying passengers for their upcoming journeys on Coseats.co.nz, but there is a gap in the market to combine regular journeys to and from a location the same people reliably visit – their workplace.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Hitch co-founders Todd Foster and Claudia Grave.

Grave said they thought by solving what they saw as the biggest disincentives for ride-sharing – namely, that it was a logistical nightmare and conversations around payments were often awkward – people would get on board.

Despite Hitch’s efforts, when the price of carpooling was comparable to taking their own car or public transport, people often chose the latter options instead.

“We assumed people were more ready for change,” Grave said.

Now, Hitch’s business model has taken a new form, focussing on gathering data around how people commute, in order for businesses to more accurately map their carbon footprint.

About 200 people signed up through those workplaces, and Hitch interviewed them all.

“What we want them to do with that data is find opportunities to focus on reducing those emissions.”

For example, Grave said, they found people who worked for businesses subsidising bus fares were likely to take the bus, whether the subsidy was offered or not, so if the goal was to reduce its carbon footprint even further, the company’s money would be better spent elsewhere.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Rather than share a ride to work with a colleague, people prefer to take the bus, Hitch found during its trial. (File photo)

More people would cycle to work if there were adequate end-of-trip facilities in which to safely park their bikes, they found. “For some people, it’s a deal-breaker,” she said.

Carbon footprint reporting – that is, measuring and making public the amount of carbon emissions produced – was made mandatory for about 200 of New Zealand’s biggest companies from next year.

Hitch has created an app for members of participating businesses to download and track their carbon footprints, and see how they compare to those of their colleagues.

Maybe it was a matter of time – Grave didn’t think they would be the last startup to tackle the problem. “It’d love to see it succeed,” she said.

But for now: “Kiwis are car lovers... It’s a tough nut to crack.”