Roads still closed around Wellington after widespread damaging slips

Work continues apace to remove earth and debris following land slides in Wellington. Pictured: The so-called Seven Sisters homes on Oriental Parade.

Wellington City Council staff and contractors continue to work on the cleanup of slips blocking roads following heavy rain over the past few weeks.

On Main Rd, Tawa, earthmoving and slope stabilisation work continues, with up to 2000 cubic metres of material being removed after two slips in the past week. The road is expected to remain closed until next week, according to a council press release.

These slips were the latest in a series of landslides during a wet month for the region.

Birdwood St, Karori, remains closed after several large slips above a 150-metre stretch of the road. Staff are working to get one lane of the road open in the next day or so, on a stop/go basis.

The Pass of Branda, on the coastal road linking Seatoun and Breaker Bay, remains closed while slip material is removed and a slope stabilised. It is not expected to reopen until next week.

Supplied/WCC Slip-affected Main Rd in Tawa is expected to remain closed until next week.

Sutherland Cres in Melrose remains closed after the large slip last weekend. Council staff and contractors will work to remove the rubble and three badly-damaged cars from the street in the next couple of days.

Tio Tio Rd in Seatoun has been cleared and is now open, but Kotinga St in Kilbirnie, along with Tanera Cres and Laura Ave in Brooklyn, remain closed for clearance work.

Wellington City Council The road, between Victory Cres and McLellan St, was likely to be closed for several days.

The Terrace between Ghuznee and Buller streets in the central city is likely to remain closed at least until next week while geotechnical engineers monitor the stability of the big slip that came down earlier this month.

Decisions on the future of the Wilton Park playing field will be made after advice is received from geotechnical engineers on the practicalities of restoring the corner of the field that was taken away in a landslide at the weekend.

Jessica Gessner/SUPPLIED Several cars were crushed by a large slip on Sutherland Rd, Melrose, as a result of heavy rain inundating the Wellington region.

Wellington City Council chief infrastructure officer Siobhan Procter said building compliance and welfare staff continued to work with the owners and occupants of a number of houses around the city that were evacuated.

Council park staff also continue to monitor a number of trees around the city that are at risk as sodden soil continues to move.