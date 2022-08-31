EV charger network set to double in Wellington and Lower Hutt

Meridian is partnering with Wellington and Hutt City Councils to double the number of EV charging stations in the region.

At least 60 fast chargers are expected to be installed in Wellington City and 20 in Lower Hutt over the next few years by power company Meridian, which will manage the network on behalf of the councils.

Wellington City Council manager for climate change response, Alison Howard, said about 34% of the city’s emissions come from road transport, but uptake of electric vehicles and use of chargers was on the rise.

There are currently fewer than 50 public chargers across Wellington and Lower Hutt, despite the region having the highest uptake of fully electric vehicles in the country.

In the 2021 long-term plan, the council put aside $3.31 million to deliver electric charging infrastructure, and has received an additional $500,000 of co-funding by EECA (Energy Efficiency & Conservation Authority) to deliver the project.

“There are already more than 6000 EVs on the region’s roads and we expect this number to jump considerably as our charging infrastructure expands and more car owners make the shift to electric,” Howard said.

MONIQUE FORD/STUFF A Stuff reporter takes an EV on a long journey from Wellington to Napier to test our charging network.

The four stations in Johnsonville had become particularly popular since the opening of Transmission Gully, as people charged up before driving north.

“Even before the clean car discount scheme, we were seeing a strong steady increase in EV uptake,” Howard said.

Research had shown 30% of Wellingtonians didn’t have off-street parking, she said, meaning neighbourhood chargers were necessary. They were pay-by-use, with the locations proposed by members of the public.

Many of these were slow chargers, taking 4-8 hours to fully charge a vehicle. The new fast chargers would be installed in existing council infrastructure, such as libraries, pools and recreation centres.

These locations were chosen for their available space, electrical connection, and sufficient capacity at the local transformer to handle the extra load.

The first 11 would be installed in the suburbs rather than the city centre.

Meridian’s chief customer officer Lisa Hannifin said at present, there were not enough charge points in the country.

The aim was to remove any barriers for people considering buying an EV. “Range anxiety is so real in New Zealand,” she said.

These installations are part of a 500-strong nationwide network roll-out.