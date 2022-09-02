Science fair top prize goes to 11-year-old for new building material to reduce construction waste

Eleven-year-old Dominic Holden from Newlands Intermediate School in Wellington has taken home six prizes, a new iPad and more than $1500 at the Niwa Wellington Science and Technology Fair.

For 11-year-old Dominic Holden, the best part of any project is the experimentation.

The year 7 pupil from Newlands Intermediate School in Wellington has taken home six prizes, a new iPad and more than $1500 for his entry, “A New Kind of Block”, at the Niwa Wellington Science and Technology Fair.

And success with this award runs in the family – 31 years ago, his father won the same prize at a similar age.

Dominic’s goal was reducing carbon emissions from the greenhouse gas-heavy construction industry. According to building research organisation Branz, construction and demolition waste could represent up to 50% of all waste in New Zealand, with 20% going to landfill and 80% to cleanfill sites.

Supplied Andrew Tait, Niwa's chief scientist for climate, atmosphere and hazards, left, with Dominic after his win, claiming the Niwa Prize for best overall exhibit.

Dominic made a range of new building bricks incorporating commonly wasted materials: glass, polystyrene, sawdust and rubber, with a pure cement brick as the control.

Each brick was two parts builders mix, two parts the chosen waste material, and one part cement.

He put the bricks through a number of tests for strength, thermal conductivity, porosity and durability. “Bricks shouldn't absorb more than 20% of their own dry weight,” he said – any more than that, and they would grow mould.

He designed a lever which could apply measurable amounts of pressure. The strongest brick was the one made of pure cement, which would withstand 1000kg, followed by the brick containing glass with 460kg.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Research organisation Branz estimates construction and demolition waste represents up to 50% of all waste in New Zealand, with 20% going to landfill and 80% to cleanfill sites. Pictured: Subdivision in Newlands in July. (File photo)

For the freeze test, he soaked half a brick in water for 48 hours, then placed it in the freezer for a further 48, to see if the brick would split due to the water expanding as it froze. The best result this time was produced by polystyrene.

Overall, the bricks containing glass and polystyrene were the best – the sawdust was the worst.

His father, Chris, won the same prize in 1991 for a project studying lichen growing on a walking track in northern Wellington to deduce their sensitivity to pollution.

Dominic said he was keen to pursue a career in computer science to make use of his coding knowledge. He was still deciding what to do with the prize money.

Supplied Dominic making bricks for his experiment.

“If I had advice for anyone else with an interest in science, I’d say ‘go for it’,” he said. “There’s nothing stopping you; just stay focused, work hard, and it will pay off in the end.”

Chairperson of the fair’s organising committee and Niwa atmospheric scientist Sylvia Nichol said the young participants displayed incredible ingenuity and creativity.

“The calibre of entries was exceptionally high this year,” she said. “These fairs inspire students to think and behave like scientists and engineers, letting them explore topics that are important to them in a hands-on, creative way.”