Train line disruptions planned for the rest of the week due to staff sickness

Thirty-six trains have been cancelled since Wednesday evening to help relieve pressure as Metlink and Transdev Wellington staff grapple with staff sickness.

Planned cancellations will disrupt Wellington train services today and for the rest of the week while staff continued to grapple with sickness, Metlink says.

Bus replacements were also not available for the 36 planned cancellations between Wednesday and Friday on the Melling, Hutt Valley and Kāpiti lines because of nationwide bus driver shortages.

Many of the cancellations were between 4.30pm and 5.30pm.

Covid-19, seasonal sickness and slips affected the services, Metlink said.

Metlink general manager Samantha Gain said her team was working around the clock to update timetables and information for passengers.

“We appreciate that this is a difficult time for our passengers who have shown incredible patience and understanding towards the health and well-being of our rail staff and the important service they provide to our communities,” Gain said.

“We are working closely with Transdev Wellington to ensure we can have as many services running as possible with the number of staff available.”

Ian Ladd, managing director for Transdev Wellington, said a spike in Covid-19 cases and seasonal sickness had affected up to 20% of train drivers. On-board staff were also being affected.

“Putting in planned cancellations allows us to target our available team members to key services and give passengers a bit more certainty of when trains will and won't be running.”

Rail services would be reintroduced as soon as staff were able to return to work, Ladd said.

Metlink and Transdev Wellington would review the situation daily, keeping people updated through the Metlink website and app.

Temporary speed restrictions and bus replacements were put in place on August 23 for two sections of the line between Plimmerton Station and Paekākāriki Station due to the risk of slips. They were likely to be in place for at least another week. .

Passengers using the trains, buses and ferries were urged to check the Metlink website and app before travelling for the most up-to-date information.