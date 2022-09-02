Gas leak prompts evacuation at central Wellington high-rise building

People are evacuated from a building on Dixon St by Fire and Emergency NZ.

Fire crews are responding to a gas leak at a central Wellington apartment building.

A fire alarm could be heard from the building on Dixon St and one resident said they could see smoke inside the building. The road has been blocked.

In a statement, Fire and Emergency NZ said it was investigating an apparent hazardous substance following an alarm activation at 12.55pm.

Six fire trucks attended, one has since left the scene.

Station Officer Ryan Bothma, who was at the scene, said crews were called to a “manual point activation”.

Crews could smell gas upon investigating and were ventilating and monitoring the building, he said.