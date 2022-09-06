Rest home worker dismissed for helping man off toilet the wrong way

Masonic Care in Lower Hutt fired Diane Waterman after she helped an elderly resident off a toilet without help

A Lower Hutt woman was unjustifiably dismissed from a 23-year-long job for assisting an elderly resident off a toilet without help.

Masonic Care fired Diane Waterman after she was seen performing the hoist of the man without the help of another carer, as was required by the care home’s rules.

Employment Relations Authority (ERA) member Trish MacKinnon ordered Masonic to pay $12,000 in compensation.

The ERA decision summary said the March 2020 incident that led to Waterman’s dismissal was when a resident needed help to get off a toilet.

A standing hoist was required for that and the rest home’s policy, and the resident’s care plan, required two people to operate the hoist.

Waterman, who had worked at the home for 23 years, said she could find no-one to help her so she operated the hoist herself to lift the man into his wheelchair next to the toilet.

The rest home resident was "almost sobbing with the pain" by the time Diane Waterman broke protocol and helped him off the toilet.

A manager saw her hoisting the resident on her own and wrote up an incident report.

Waterman was duly suspended on pay during an investigation. In June she was told that she was dismissed with immediate effect.

The ERA investigation found the resident was in pain and needed timely assistance.

“She had tried unsuccessfully to find someone to assist her and, when she returned alone, the resident said he was almost sobbing with the pain and had begged Mrs Waterman to lift him. He was very grateful to her for having done so,” MacKinnon said.

The rest home’s decision to dismiss Waterman lacked “a rational basis and to be unduly harsh on an employee who transgressed once, acknowledged she was in the wrong and undertook not to do it again”.