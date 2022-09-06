Wellington tunnel closed after tree debris falls on to bus

Mt Victoria bus tunnel has closed after part of the roof fell on a bus on Tuesday afternoon.

Wellington’s Mt Victoria bus tunnel will be closed overnight after debris from the hillside above fell on a bus.

The bus was “struck and damaged” on Tuesday afternoon but no-one was injured, Wellington City Council spokesperson Richard MacLean said.

There was no indication a section of the tunnel roof had collapsed, as earlier council information suggested.

“It appears that this afternoon’s incident at the central city (Pirie Street) end of the Mt Victoria bus tunnel was caused by a tree or parts of a tree falling from above the tunnel entrance and hitting the front of an eastbound bus entering the tunnel,” MacLean said.

Metlink/Supplied Bus detour stops after the Mt Victoria bus tunnel was closed due to part of the roof falling on a bus on Tuesday afternoon.

Engineers will check the slope above the tunnel on Wednesday morning.

Buses to and from the eastern suburbs and the airport were being diverted through the main Mt Victoria tunnel, MacLean said.

Hanna McCallum/Stuff Buses AX, 2, 12e, 35 and 36 have been diverted to go through the main Mt Victoria tunnel.

The affected bus routes are AX, 2, 12e, 35 and 36.

Those travelling to Hataitai Village should transfer to R14, Metlink said.

“Please expect delays and allow additional time for travel.”