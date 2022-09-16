Porirua mayoral hopefuls look at big issues

Four candidates are hoping to become Porirua’s next mayor. (File photo)

Incumbent mayor Anita Baker is being challenged by three candidates Tapu Elia, Nicole Foss and Ura Wilson-Pokoati. Stuff asked the four candidates who want to lead Porirua for the next three years about the most important issues facing their city and their plans to solve them.

What is the most pressing issue that needs to be addressed in the first 90 days of the new term?

Anita Baker: Getting new councillors up to speed by setting our agenda for the next three years for the things we have to do and want to do.

Tapu Elia: Review the wastewater treatment consent in Tītahi Bay, comply with Australian and New Zealand Guidelines for Fresh Water Quality, review and reduce building and resource consent fees and involve mana whenua.

Nicole Foss: Did not answer.

Ura Wilson-Pokoati: Building up relationships and the establishment of a strong council supported by a strong mayor.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Incumbent mayor Anita Baker thinks locking in a new resource consent for the waste water treatment plant is a key issue.

What is the key transport or infrastructure issue facing the city and how do you plan to resolve it?

Anita Baker: Obtaining the new consent for the waste water treatment plant, ensure our waste water storage tank is constructed without delay and attend to road repairs caused by recent weather events.

Tapu Elia: Fix the roads, potholes, manage the flooding and stormwater until Three Waters and RMA kicks in. Council run workshops for locals to learn how to fix potholes as a business. Keep the money local.

Nicole Foss:Did not answer.

Ura Wilson-Pokoati: Potholes. How do we resolve it? Through co-governance – we sit down with mana whenua and talk about the issues.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Higher rates should be imposed on unoccupied homes or confiscated under the Public Works Act to resolve the Wellington region’s housing crisis, Tapu Elia says. (File photo)

What is your solution for addressing the greater Wellington region's housing crisis?

Anita Baker: Working with Kāinga Ora, Government and developers and getting our District Plan operational.

Tapu Elia: Containership homes for emergency social housing, council social housing properties to be upgraded and made available immediately, higher rates on unoccupied homes or be confiscated under the Public Works Act.

Nicole Foss:Did not answer.

Ura Wilson-Pokoati: I think through co-governance we’ll be able to look at realistic options for Porirua.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Ura Wilson-Pokoati wants to have more co-governance with mana whenua in Porirua.

Which council policy do you believe should be either extended or scrapped and why?

Anita Baker: Review the Climate change strategy and policies to account for new evidence and modify our emission reduction targets.

Tapu Elia: [Scrapping] Litter Infringement Policy 2019 - simply it doesn't work. Families cannot afford to pay tip fees and dumping is the only option.

Nicole Foss: Did not answer.

Ura Wilson-Pokoati: I think the rates policy has to be scrapped. It’s too high, it’s a major issue and we have to address it now.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Nicole Foss refused to answer Stuff’s questions.

Voice For Freedom-aligned candidate Nicole Foss refused to answer the questions, accusing Stuff of a smear campaign.