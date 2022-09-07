Neighbour hears 'explosions' as crews respond to house fire north of Wellington

Four fire crews are responding to a large house fire in Tawa, Wellington, which broke out on Wednesday afternoon.

A neighbour has described hearing the sound of explosions coming from a house fire, which has broken out in Tawa in Wellington.

Multiple calls were made to Fire and Emergency NZ about 2.15pm on Wednesday about the blaze on Franklyn St.

Baxter Neill/Supplied A fire is burning in the hills behind Tawa, north of Wellington.

The house was “well-involved” in flames when crews arrived, a spokesperson said.

No-one was home at the time of the fire and there had been no damage to neighbouring homes, police at the scene said.

Monique Ford/Stuff Smoke can be seen billowing over the rooftops from a fire in Tawa.

Smoke can be seen billowing over the rooftops, but it's understood the fire has been extinguished.

Nearby resident Anya Washburn said she noticed smoke coming from the house around the time fire crews were called.

After hearing “explosions after explosions”, she ran back outside to see the smoke had got “blacker and thicker”.

Washburn said the smoke was beginning to clear as of about 2.50pm.