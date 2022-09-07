Resident narrowly escapes social housing unit destroyed in fire

Four fire crews are responding to a large house fire in Tawa, Wellington, which broke out on Wednesday afternoon.

A resident at a Wellington social housing unit narrowly escaped a fire that tore through the unit, leaving no ceilings or floors left in its wake.

One neighbour described hearing explosion sounds, while smoke could be seen billowing over rooftops in the area.

Multiple calls were made to Fire and Emergency NZ about 2.15pm on Wednesday about the blaze on Franklyn Rd.

The fire broke out in one of two joined social housing units owned by Te Āhuru Mōwai, Simon Quirke, deputy chief fire officer at Tawa, said.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff The fire broke out at home in Franklyn Rd, Tawa, around 2.15pm.

“Everything was on fire” in one of the units when crews arrived, Quirke said.

“Flames [were] coming out the windows. The other unit, at that time, was not really touched.”

A resident was home at the time and was alerted by a smoke alarm, he said.

“When he went looking for the fire, he opened the door to one of the rooms, which was obviously well involved and got caught in the flame breaking out of the room.”

Baxter Neill/Supplied The fire had largely been brought under control by about 3pm.

The man was checked over by ambulance staff and was not badly hurt.

Nearby resident Anya Washburn said she noticed smoke coming from the house around the time fire crews were called.

After hearing “explosions after explosions”, she ran back outside to see the smoke had got “blacker and thicker”.

Quirke said the “several loud pops” was likely caused by asbestos in the eaves. There were no respiratory concerns for neighbouring properties, while there was always a danger in inhaling smoke, he said.

The fire had largely been brought under control by about 3pm and crews were working on dampening down the area.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff A resident was home at the time and was alerted by a smoke alarm.

Quirke said he had “no idea” what the cause of the fire was.

“While we’re actively dealing with the overhaul, we can’t really get into the investigation yet,” he said.

The occupant of the unit that wasn't on fire, who didn't want to give her name, said she was at the doctor’s on Wednesday afternoon and was stopped by police at a cordon when she tried to return home.

She said she would stay with her son for the next few days.

A neighbour who lived across the road said she returned home from a funeral to the fire and smoke blanketing neighbouring homes.

The burnt unit was no longer structurally safe, Quirke said.

“The ceilings gone and most of the floor is gone ... it was burning quite well.”

The resident was the only person at home at the time, he said.

“No-one was badly hurt and no lives were lost so for us, we’re happy that they had smoke alarms in the house and they did their job.”